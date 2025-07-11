As the exclusive Lone Star Presenting Sponsor, your brand will receive top-tier recognition and visibility before, during, and after the event. This level of sponsorship positions your company as a key community partner and leader in philanthropic engagement. You will also receive exclusive industry sponsorship rights.
Branding & Recognition
“Presented by” incorporated into: -Event name and all official titles -All promotional materials (flyers, posters, invitations)
-Media and press releases
-Event website Company logo prominently placed on:
-Event signage at the entrance
-Event e-blasts and newsletters
-Feature spotlight on your company in our pre-event newsletter
-Social media campaigns (minimum 3 posts)
-Opportunity to include branded content in guest swag bags On-Stage Recognition
-Live acknowledgment by emcee as The Lone Star Presenting Sponsor during opening and closing remarks
-Optional and Exclusive speaking opportunity (3–5 minutes) during the event Guest Benefits
-2 Premium VIP Tables for 16 guests
-Priority seating near stage or prominent placement
-Personalized table signage
-Brunch plus unlimited mimosas, wine, and beer for all 16 guests
-Swag bags at your table
Be the toast of the evening! As the exclusive Waterin’ Hole Sponsor of United Way’s Homegrown Brunch, your brand will be front and center where guests naturally gather — at the bar. This high-visibility sponsorship comes with powerful exposure and creative branding opportunities throughout the day.
Sponsorship Benefits:
Hosted bar of local beers and wines for guests
Professional bartender and bar setup
Brand Visibility:
Logo prominently displayed at both bar windows Branded cocktail napkins
Event Recognition:
Emcee shout-out during welcome and throughout the evening “Beer and Wine Sponsor” signage
Promotional Perks:
Logo and link on event website Mention in at least 2 pre-event social media posts
Recognition in post-event email or thank-you newsletter
Guest Benefits
8 Premium VIP Tickets Priority seating near stage or prominent placement Brunch plus unlimited mimosas, wine, and beer for all 8 guests
Swag bags at your table (optional inclusion of your promo items)
Bring the energy, set the tone, and get guests on their feet by sponsoring the live music at United Way’s Homegrown Brunch! As the Honky Tonk Music Sponsor, your business will receive high-profile recognition throughout the evening!
Pre-Event Exposure:
Logo featured on the Homegrown Brunch website
Mention in at least 2 social media posts promoting the Honky Tonkin Musicians
Inclusion in United Way email newsletter
On-Site Visibility: Emcee recognition from the stage before and after the band performance
Branded signage near stage
Exclusive Perks: 1 VIP table for 8 with preferred seating near the stage
Brunch plus unlimited mimosas, wine and beer for all 8 guests
Optional meet & greet or photo with the band
Personalized Table Signage Swag bags at your table (optional inclusion of your promo items)
Precision Disposal Sponsorship Overview:
Be the most talked-about stop of the night! As the official Bathroom Sponsor, your brand will get clever, high-visibility recognition in a space everyone visits — and probably more than once. It’s a unique, fun way to connect with guests while supporting our cause.
Sponsorship Benefits:
Event Recognition
• Naming Rights: “Rest Stop Wrangler sponsored by Precision Disposal featured on event signage.
• Custom Signage: Branded and themed signage on bathroom doors and mirrors— using playful western puns.
• Emcee announcement throughout event
On-Site Branding Opportunities
• Mirror Clings: Fun western-themed messages with your logo (“Whoa there, cowboy! Take a moment to freshen up, courtesy of Your Company Name.”)
• Door/Entry Signs: Branded with cowboy boot.
•Dumpster: Opportunity to place dumpster at Adams Ranch on Saturday 11/15/25 and pick up on Monday 11/17/25
Additional Perks
• Four VIP Tickets including brunch and unlimited beer, wine, and mimosa
• Social Media Shout-Out: Pre- event recognition with tagged posts.
Sponsorship Benefits:
Reserved seating for 4 guests
Logo or name listed on event website Recognition on social media as a Saddle Up Sponsor
Prominent logo placement on entry signage Recognition by emcee during welcome remarks
Brunch plus unlimited mimosas, wine, and beer for all 4 guests
Swag bags at your table (optional inclusion of your promo items)
Admission for One
Brunch Featuring Adams Beef
Live Entertainment & Dancing
Access to Live Auction, Silent Auction & Raffle Prizes Access to Games
Branded Hay Bale Signage
Your logo or name prominently displayed on a professionally designed sign, placed on a hay bale in high-traffic areas at the event.
Includes rustic-themed design with your logo, business name, or Family Name
Positioned along walkways, games, photo areas, sitting areas or entrances
Social Media Recognition and a dedicated thank-you post on United Way’s social media channels before or after the event
This sponsorship does not include admission to the event.
5 Backpacks Filled with School Supplies
Provide a week's worth of school uniforms for a Community Partnership School Child!
Through our partnership with Lyft you can provide a ride with Ride United for our Veterans participating in Mission
United to vital appointments.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!