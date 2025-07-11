Homegrown Brunch

As the exclusive Lone Star Presenting Sponsor, your brand will receive top-tier recognition and visibility before, during, and after the event. This level of sponsorship positions your company as a key community partner and leader in philanthropic engagement. You will also receive exclusive industry sponsorship rights.





Branding & Recognition

“Presented by” incorporated into: -Event name and all official titles -All promotional materials (flyers, posters, invitations)

-Media and press releases

-Event website Company logo prominently placed on:

-Event signage at the entrance

-Event e-blasts and newsletters

-Feature spotlight on your company in our pre-event newsletter

-Social media campaigns (minimum 3 posts)

-Opportunity to include branded content in guest swag bags On-Stage Recognition

-Live acknowledgment by emcee as The Lone Star Presenting Sponsor during opening and closing remarks

-Optional and Exclusive speaking opportunity (3–5 minutes) during the event Guest Benefits

-2 Premium VIP Tables for 16 guests

-Priority seating near stage or prominent placement

-Personalized table signage

-Brunch plus unlimited mimosas, wine, and beer for all 16 guests

-Swag bags at your table