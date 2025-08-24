Homeless Store

Hand Cross-stitched Tree House Piece
$45

Measures 15 X 15 inches

Lose threads on the backside!

This was created to be made into a pillow.

Hand Cross-stitched 4 Knitting Chicks
$35

Measures 14 X 19 inches

Lose threads on the backside!

This was created to be made into a pillow

Swan Ring
$25

0.46CT MARQUISE CHROME DIOPSIDE WITH 0.01CTW GREEN DIAMOND ACCENT RHODIUM OVER SILVER SWAN RING

Size 8

New with tag on!

Dancing Stone Pendant
$35

7.58CTW RHODIUM OVER STERLING SILVER "DANCING STONE" PENDANT WITH CHAIN AND EARRINGS

New in original package

Add a donation for Carry Me Productions

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!