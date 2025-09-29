Taste Of Charity

Hosted by

Taste Of Charity

About this event

Homemade Sweet Treats Candyland of Giving

230 Lee Road 71

Camp Hill, AL 36850, USA

General Admission
$7

Bring 5 canned goods and enjoy a buffet of homemade holiday desserts, silent cake auction, live music, games, door prizes and more!

Cake Boss Benefactor
$2,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

The icing on the cake of generosity... our top-tier sweethearts!


Package Includes:

  • Premium logo placement on event signage, program, menu, and flyers
  • Full-page ad in event magazine
  • Logo with clickable link on website sponsor page (top placement)
  • Three custom social media shout-outs (tagged & boosted if desired)
  • Logo included in print ads (e.g., flyers, brochures, etc.)
  • Event recognition and spotlight (e.g., opportunity to provide a short video message)
  • Sponsored table branding up to 6 VIP tickets to the event
  • Option to present an award (e.g. Canned Goods Champion - Individual)
Candyland Champion 🏆
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

A true companion on our journey to end food insecurity... thank you for walking the sweet path with us!


Package Includes:

  • Logo placement on event signage, program, menu, and flyers
  • Half-page ad in event magazine
  • Logo with clickable link on website sponsor page (second-tier placement)
  • 2 social media shout-outs
  • Logo included in print advertisements
  • Sponsor mention during event program
  • Sponsored table branding up to 4 VIP tickets to the event
Sweetie Pie 🥧 Sponsor
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

As warm and comforting as a homemade pie... thank you for sharing your heart!


Package Includes:

  • Logo on event signage and program
  • Quarter-page ad in event magazine
  • Logo with clickable link on website sponsor page
  • One social media shout-out
  • Name mention during the event
  • Sponsored table branding up to 2 VIP tickets
Berry Kind Backer Sponsor
$250

Thank you berry much for being a part of the sweetness!


Package Includes:

  • Name or small logo on event signage and program
  • Business card size ad in event magazine
  • Name listed on sponsor page of website (no link)
  • 1 social media group shout-out
  • Sponsored table branding up to 1 VIP ticket to the event


Cupcake Sponsor
$150

Your compassion is dedicated to sweetening your community!


Package Includes:

  • Name listed in program and website
  • Space available ad in event magazine
  • Included in a “thank you” group post on social media
  • 1 VIP ticket to the event
2 FOR 1 DEAL
$10

Bring 5 canned goods and enjoy a buffet of homemade holiday desserts, silent cake auction, live music, games, door prizes and more!

Add a donation for Taste Of Charity

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