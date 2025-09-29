Homemade Sweet Treats Candyland of Giving

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About this event
Camp Hill, AL 36850, USA
Bring 5 canned goods and enjoy a buffet of homemade holiday desserts, silent cake auction, live music, games, door prizes and more!
The icing on the cake of generosity... our top-tier sweethearts!
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A true companion on our journey to end food insecurity... thank you for walking the sweet path with us!
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As warm and comforting as a homemade pie... thank you for sharing your heart!
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Thank you berry much for being a part of the sweetness!
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Your compassion is dedicated to sweetening your community!
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Bring 5 canned goods and enjoy a buffet of homemade holiday desserts, silent cake auction, live music, games, door prizes and more!
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!