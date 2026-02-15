Homeopaths Without Borders Shop

The Essential Curriculum for the Childbearing Year is the textbook for HWB's Fundamentals of Homeopathy for the Childbearing Year course. It also serves as a manual for self-study and a guide to be taken into the field. This course was designed for any person (either medically licensed or not) who attends births in a hospital or in the community. It is structured for these caregivers to acquire key skills needed to bring homeopathy to areas which lack access to medical care and medicines. 200 pages, spiral bound.