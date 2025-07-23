Raise a Glass for "Happies"

Hosted by
About this event
This is for 1 beer pint. Use this at Home Run Dugout on September 6th for our event and receive 1.00 off each drink.
This is for 1 wine glass. Home Run Dugout on September 6th for our event and receive 1.00 off each drink.
Your choice of wine or beer glass and 1 entry into turtle box raffle
Your choice of wine or beer glass and 1 entry into turtle box raffle
one entry into raffle for turtle box
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!