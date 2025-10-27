Home Runs for Autism Sponsorships

Hosted by
20 seats in a private suite, Complimentary lunch • Sponsor Suite Signage • Inclusion in Space Cowboys Publicity Release w/ Photo • Premium Event Program Recognition • Front & Back Cover Logo Placement Plus Full-Page Ad (5.5" x 8.5") • Swag Bag Insert • Game Day Sponsor PA Announcements • Video Board Promotion with (name & logo) • Presenting Sponsor Title Recognition on all marketing materials • Throw out a first pitch • Team signed jersey from Game Day • Extensive Social Media Marketing
10 seats in a private suite, Complimentary lunch • Sponsor Suite Signage • Publicity Release w/ Photo • Event Program Full-Page Ad (5.5" x 8.5") • Swag Bag Insert • Game Day Sponsor PA Announcements • Event Video Promotion (name & logo) • Social Media Marketing
8 seats in a private suite, Complimentary lunch • Sponsor Suite Signage • Publicity Release w/ Photo • Event Program Half-Page Ad (5.125" x 4") • Swag Bag Insert • Game Day Sponsor PA Announcements • Event Video Board Promotion (name & logo) • Social Media Marketing
4 seats in a private suite, Complimentary lunch • Sponsor Suite Signage • Event Program One-Fourth Page Ad (2.5" x 4" vertical) • Event Video Board Promotion (name & logo) • Social Media Marketing
8 Reserved Stadium Seats • Event Program Eighth-Page Ad (2.5" x 2") • Event Video Board Promotion (logo & banner) • Social Media Marketing
8 Reserved Stadium Seat Tickets • Event Program Sponsor Listing • Social Media Marketing
8 seats in a private suite, Complimentary lunch • Sponsor Name/Logo on each Custom Game Day Jersey worn by Space Cowboys Coaches and Team Players • Jerseys Autographed by Team Players, Auctioned, and Collected by Winners • Event Program Full-Page Ad (5.5" x 8.5") • Photo Opportunity with Players and Winners (Note: Name/Logo placement must be approved by MLB)
6 seats in a private suite, Complimentary lunch • 6 Complimentary T-Shirts • Sponsor Name/Logo on Game Day T- Shirts (estimated 300 Event Day Volunteers provided- custom T-Shirt) • Event Program Half-Page Ad (5.125" x 4")
4 seats in a private suite, Complimentary lunch • Sponsor Name/Logo on 1,000 Foam Finger Give-Aways to Patrons Event Day • Event Program One-Fourth Page Ad (2.5" x 4" vertical)
4 seats in a private suite, Complimentary lunch • Sponsor Name/Logo/Website on 3,000 Custom Wristbands Distributed to Patrons at the Main Gates Event Day • Event Program One-Fourth Page Ad (2.5" x 4" vertical)
12 Reserved Stadium Seat Tickets • Event Program Quarter-Page Ad (Vertical 2.5" x 4")- Signage Recognition in each VIP Suite (estimated 3-5 suites with elected officials, sponsors, VIPs)
12 Reserved Stadium Seat Tickets • Event Program Quarter-Page Ad (Vertical 2.5" x 4")- Signage Display in concourse near Concession Areas (2)
12 Reserved Stadium Seat Tickets • Event Program Quarter-Page Ad (Vertical 2.5" x 4")- Recognition on Printed Marketing Materials including Event Program & Playbill Insert
12 Reserved Stadium Seat Tickets • Event Program Quarter-Page Ad (Vertical 2.5" x 4")- Event Signage Recognition in the Concourse and Jersey Auction Tables
12 Reserved Stadium Seat Tickets • Event Program Quarter-Page Ad (Vertical 2.5" x 4")- Event Signage Recognition in the Concourse and Silent Auction Tables
8 Reserved Stadium Seat Tickets • Event Program One-Eighth Page Ad (2.5”x 2”) - Sponsor name/logo on autographed player cards.
8 Reserved Stadium Seat Tickets • Event Program One-Eighth Page Ad (2.5”x 2”) - TWO Video board spots or commercials during pre-game autism awareness parade.
8 Reserved Stadium Seat Tickets • Event Program One-Eighth Page Ad (2.5”x 2”) -Signage display at Registration (volunteers, families, and VIPs)
8 Reserved Stadium Seat Tickets • Event Program One-Eighth Page Ad (2.5”x 2”) – Signage display in Bud Light Pavilion or The Karbach Cantina.
8 Reserved Stadium Seat Tickets • Event Program One-Eighth Page Ad (2.5”x 2”)– Signage display in Entertainment Area (Pre-game festivities, join on-field with VIPs and the band)
– Limited availability. Tremendous exposure to patrons during the event. No selling.
Sponsor a family of four to attend Home Runs for Autism ~ It’s for the Ones We All Love!
Sponsor a child or young adult with autism to attend Home Runs for Autism ~ It’s for the Kids!
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!