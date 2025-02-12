HCAR Cares
Homes & Hearts - Making a Difference Together Spring Gala
6741 Columbia Gateway Dr
Columbia, MD 21046, USA
COMMUNITY CHAMPION SPONSORSHIP
$2,500
- Includes 8 tickets - Mentioned on all promotional materials - 8 HCAR Cares pins - Signage and mentioned at the event.
- Includes 8 tickets - Mentioned on all promotional materials - 8 HCAR Cares pins - Signage and mentioned at the event.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
COMMUNITY ADVOCATE SPONSORSHIP
$1,500
- Includes 4 tickets - Mentioned on all promotional materials - 4 HCAR Cares pins - Signage and mentioned at the event.
- Includes 4 tickets - Mentioned on all promotional materials - 4 HCAR Cares pins - Signage and mentioned at the event.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
COMMUNITY PARTNER SPONSORSHIP
$500
- Includes 2 tickets - mentioned on all promotional materials - 2 HCAR Cares pins - Signage and mentioned at the event
- Includes 2 tickets - mentioned on all promotional materials - 2 HCAR Cares pins - Signage and mentioned at the event
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
GENERAL ADMISSION TICKET
$125
2 Drink Tickets are complimentary with every Spring Gala purchase.
2 Drink Tickets are complimentary with every Spring Gala purchase.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
50/50 RAFFLE - SINGLE TICKET
$5
$5 for one ticket
$5 for one ticket
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
50/50 RAFFLE - ARMS LENGTH
$25
$25 for an arms length worth of tickets
$25 for an arms length worth of tickets
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
addExtraDonation
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing
checkout