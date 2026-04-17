Christian Home Education Fellowship of Alabama

Hosted by

Christian Home Education Fellowship of Alabama

About this event

Homeschool Alabama State Conference 2026

5345 Atlanta Hwy

Montgomery, AL 36109, USA

Individual Adult
$65

Full conference admission for one adult.

Couple
$65

Full conference admission for one adult and one spouse. (Only select 1 admission per couple)

Individual Adult + Family Membership
$90

Full conference admission for one adult with a Homeschool Alabama Family Membership add-on and discount.

Couple + Family Membership
$90

Full conference admission for one adult and one spouse with a Homeschool Alabama Family Membership add-on and discount. (Only select 1 admission per couple)

Student (ages 5+)
$20
Full conference program admission for first 3 children
Student (ages 5+) - after first three are paid
Free
Full conference program admission for additional children after 3 have been purchased.
Add a donation for Christian Home Education Fellowship of Alabama

$

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