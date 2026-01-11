Art in the Heart

Hosted by

Art in the Heart

About this event

Homeschool Art Classes FEB-March

3405 Turner Dr

Houston, TX 77093, USA

1 student (Full Tuition)
$180

Reserves the spot for a student ages 6-16 with all materials included.

Dates: Feb 4th, 11th, 18th, 25th, March 4th, 18th, 25th

2 Students Discounted price (Full Tuition)
$320

Reserves the spot for 2 students ages 6-16 with all materials included. ($40 off second student)

Dates: Feb 4th, 11th, 18th, 25th, March 4th, 18th, 25th

Pay in Person
Free

We also accept cash in person- This can also be done in 3 installments.

Class Dates: Feb 4th, 11th, 18th, 25th, March 4th, 18th, 25th

Pay tuition in Installments
$60

Full tuition is $180 but can be broken up into 3 payments of $60

Payments due:

1st installment Feb 4th,

2nd Installment Feb 25th,

3rd Installment March 18th

Add a donation for Art in the Heart

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!