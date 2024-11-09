Homeschool Coaching

Bundles are per family, no matter how many kids you have. Need more hours of support? Choose more than 1 bundle!
Monthly Coaching
$222
This price is a bundle of hours - up to 5 hours of support a week. Bundles are per month and per family, no matter how many kids you have. Choose the number of months you would like to pay for at this time.
Yearly Coaching Bundle
$2,000
(savings of $222) This price is for the full school year, 10 months worth, with a bonus of 5 additional hours for the planning of the year!
This is 1 bundle of hours - up to 5 hours of support a week. Bundles are per family, no matter how many kids you have.
Need more hours of support? Choose more than 1 bundle!
