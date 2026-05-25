Homeschool Curriculum Sale

About this event
For all sales. Only homeschoolers selling books, educational manipulatives, games or supplies, hand crafted items only allowed if you are a homeschooler. No outside vendors that are not homeschoolers.
Payment required to set up. All funds to cover the cost of planning. No refunds.
Promotion Ticket. No sales. All evaluators, co-ops, schools, clubs, teams, etc. Please come and promote what you can offer to the homeschool community.
Payment required to set up. All funds cover the cost of planning. No refunds.
If you simply want to visit and/or shop, we would appreciate you registering by selecting this free ticket. This helps us to plan for future events and space needed, how much food and drinks to provide and to contact our door prize winners as well as sending out flyers for next year. We appreciate your help! Thank you.
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