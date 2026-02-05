Homeschool Den Valentines Day Meeting

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About this event
Register so each family knows how many Valentine's to bring
Register so each family knows how many Valentine's to bring
Bring snack to share
Bring snack to share
Bring snack to share
Bring snack to share
Supplies for craft. If we all bring something I think we can have this covered pretty easily.
Supplies for craft. If we all bring something I think we can have this covered pretty easily.
Supplies for craft. If we all bring something I think we can have this covered pretty easily.
Supplies for craft. If we all bring something I think we can have this covered pretty easily.
for craft
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