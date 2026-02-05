Cub Scout Pack 176

Hosted by

Cub Scout Pack 176

About this event

Homeschool Den Valentines Day Meeting

18399 Roberts Rd

Riverside, CA 92508, USA

Scout
Free

Register so each family knows how many Valentine's to bring

Sibling
Free

Register so each family knows how many Valentine's to bring

Uncrustable (Nutella)
Free

Bring snack to share

Uncrustables (peanut butter and jam)
Free

Bring snack to share

Juice or drink
Free

Bring snack to share

Dessert
Free

Bring snack to share

Package of envelopes
Free

Supplies for craft. If we all bring something I think we can have this covered pretty easily.

glue sticks (at least 3)
Free

Supplies for craft. If we all bring something I think we can have this covered pretty easily.

Stickers
Free

Supplies for craft. If we all bring something I think we can have this covered pretty easily.

Markers
Free

Supplies for craft. If we all bring something I think we can have this covered pretty easily.

twine
Free

for craft

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