5th Annual Homeschool Adventures Field Day Presented by Learning Beyond Boundaries

This free ticket is required for each child ages 3 and under attending Homeschool Field Day, so we can plan space, supplies, and the toddler area appropriately.

Toddlers are welcome to enjoy the designated toddler area and must remain with a parent or caregiver during the event.

Children ages 4 and up require a paid ticket, even if they do not plan to participate in organized games.

This ticket is for attendance tracking purposes only.