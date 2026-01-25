Homeschool Hub Membership - Access Pass

Offered by
Have to work, parent, and homeschool—at the same time?
The VIP Access Membership was created for families who need more than worksheets and Wi-Fi. It gives homeschool students access to the YLC Homeschool Hub—a safe, supervised, creative learning environment—while parents gain the support and structure they’ve been searching for.
Whether you work from home, work outside the home, or simply want a better alternative to the traditional school day, this membership bridges the gap. Your child gets meaningful engagement, social connection, and enrichment during the day—while you get peace of mind knowing they’re supported, not just occupied.
Families personalize their child’s experience by adding specialty classes based on interests and availability, creating a homeschool rhythm that actually works for real life.
Because even the most committed parents need a pause.
Choosing to be actively involved in your child’s education takes courage—and sometimes, it’s a lot to carry alone. Between planning, teaching, managing schedules, and making sure your child is socially connected, even the most intentional parents can feel stretched.
The General Access Membership is designed to fill in the gaps without taking over. It offers short-term, flexible access to the Youth Life Center Homeschool Hub—a safe, supervised, creative space where students experience enrichment, social interaction, and guided engagement while parents take the time they need to reset, refocus, or simply breathe.
This option supports families who want to remain the primary source of their child’s education, while knowing they don’t have to do everything, every day, by themselves.
Specialty classes are led by independent industry professionals who serve as Directors within the Youth Life Center Homeschool Hub. These partners bring their expertise and established brands into a shared, arts-based ecosystem.
Through these partnerships, students gain access to high-quality, interest-driven specialty experiences designed to help them explore, discover, and express their gifts—while families benefit from a values-aligned creative community.
Motion Collective Dance is a nonprofit dance education organization dedicated to cultivating artistry, discipline, and community through movement. Serving both youth and emerging artists, Motion Collective Kidz and Motion Collective Dance offer developmentally grounded, high-quality training rooted in tradition and shaped by innovation. Through technique, creative exploration, and intentional mentorship, we empower dancers of all ages to grow with confidence, purpose, and voice—on and off the stage.
8-Week Session 24 Classes $500 (if paid in full)
Dance Uniform Fee: $125
2 Payment Plan:
First Installment - $325
Second Installment - $300
The Youth Style Lab Fashion Foundations course is an exciting opportunity for young individuals to dive into the dynamic world of fashion design and styling.
This course is designed to equip participants with essential skills and knowledge, covering the basics of fashion history, textile understanding, and the creative process involved in developing a personal style.
Participants will have the chance to explore various fashion trends, experiment with different design techniques, and develop their unique aesthetic.
The course aims to inspire creativity, encourage self-expression, and prepare students for further studies or careers in the fashion industry. With guidance, participants will leave with a robust foundation in fashion and the confidence to pursue their fashion
aspirations.
Thursday and Friday
8-week Session 16 Classes $400 (if paid in full)
Sewing Kit and Fabric Essentials: $125
2 Payment Plan: First payment $325 Second payment $200
Spotlight Performance Lab is a youth acting program offering training in theatre and on-camera performance. Students build confidence, communication skills, and creative expression through age-appropriate exercises in storytelling, character, voice, movement, improvisation, and scene work. Instruction is process-based, supportive, and designed for beginners through emerging performers.
Tuesday and Thursday
8-week Session 16 Classes $400 (if paid in full)
Materials Fee: $60
2 Payment Plan: First payment $260 Second payment $200
“Mr. C’s School of Music is a professional music education program that teaches piano, drums, guitar, voice, and music fundamentals while also building confidence, discipline, and leadership in every student. Our students learn real performance skills, etiquette, and teamwork, preparing them for success on stage and in life. We’re powered by CE Music Group and connected directly to live performance and creative opportunities throughout Atlanta.”
Tuesday and Thursday
8-week Session 16 Classes $400
Materials Fee: $60
2 Payment Plan: First payment $260 Second payment $200
Martial arts is a powerful, structured way for youth to build confidence from the inside out. Through movement, discipline, and goal-based training, students develop self-control, focus, respect, and perseverance—skills that show up at home, in the classroom, and in relationships. It also supports physical fitness, coordination, emotional regulation, and healthy socialization, helping young people feel stronger, safer, and more capable in everyday life.
Tuesday and Wednesday
8-week Session 16 Classes $400
Karate Gear: $60
2 Payment Plan: First payment $260 Second payment $200
