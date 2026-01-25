Homeschool Hub Membership - Access Pass

Have to work, parent, and homeschool—at the same time?

The VIP Access Membership was created for families who need more than worksheets and Wi-Fi. It gives homeschool students access to the YLC Homeschool Hub—a safe, supervised, creative learning environment—while parents gain the support and structure they’ve been searching for.





Whether you work from home, work outside the home, or simply want a better alternative to the traditional school day, this membership bridges the gap. Your child gets meaningful engagement, social connection, and enrichment during the day—while you get peace of mind knowing they’re supported, not just occupied.





Families personalize their child’s experience by adding specialty classes based on interests and availability, creating a homeschool rhythm that actually works for real life.

MEMBERSHIP DETAILS

Access & Operating Hours

VIP Access Hours:

Monday–Friday | 10:00 AM – 2:30 PM

Students must be picked up by 2:30 PM unless enrolled in a scheduled specialty class that runs later

What the VIP Membership Includes

Full supervised access to the Homeschool Hub

Computer Resource Lab

Academic support through supervision and guidance (no direct instruction)

Mentoring & self-discovery experiences

Guided social engagement and peer interaction

Introduction to Drama

Building character, confidence, and self-awareness One complimentary session per participant

Literary Arts

Creative writing, storytelling, and poetry

Monitored game room activities

Parents Are People Network of Support (Parent Resource Hub)

Snack Shack access

Membership Investment

$600 per month, per participant

Payment Options:

Two monthly installments of $300

Sibling Discount:

5% discount for families with three or more enrolled participants

Specialty Classes & Partners

Specialty classes are led by independent industry professionals who serve as Directors within the Youth Life Center Homeschool Hub. These partners bring their expertise and established brands into a shared, arts-based ecosystem.

Please Note: