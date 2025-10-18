Homeschool PAL (Performing Arts Local Winter/Spring 2025)

Tuition is for the entire 10-week Fall Term.
This discounted bundle includes any two of our Homeschool programs — Performing Arts Local (PAL), Visual Arts Local (VAL), or Musical Theatre Lab (MtL).
Students can mix and match to explore acting, design, music, and movement in a fun, supportive creative community.
Please indicate your chosen two classes at checkout.
This full creative bundle includes all three Homeschool programs — PAL, VAL, and MtL — for a complete semester of theatre, design, dance, and storytelling.
Learners build confidence, imagination, and expressive skills across every art form while saving on tuition.
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing