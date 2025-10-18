Community Stages

Hosted by

Community Stages

About this event

Sales closed

Homeschool VAL (Winter/Spring Term 2025)

3305 E Silver Springs Blvd

Ocala, FL 34470, USA

Add a donation for Community Stages

$

General Admission
$160

Tuition is for the entire 10-week Fall term.

The 2 Program Bundle Discount
$295

Any 2 Homeschool Programs – $295

This discounted bundle includes any two of our Homeschool programs — Performing Arts Local (PAL), Visual Arts Local (VAL), or Musical Theatre Local (MtL).

Students can mix and match to explore acting, design, music, and movement in a fun, supportive creative community.

Please indicate your chosen two classes at checkout.

The 3 Program Bundle
$415

All 3 Homeschool Programs – $415

This full creative bundle includes all three Homeschool programs — PAL, VAL, and MtL — for a complete semester of theatre, design, dance, and storytelling.

Learners build confidence, imagination, and expressive skills across every art form while saving on tuition.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!