Homeschool VAL (Winter/Spring Term 2025)

Hosted by
About this event
$
Tuition is for the entire 10-week Fall term.
This discounted bundle includes any two of our Homeschool programs — Performing Arts Local (PAL), Visual Arts Local (VAL), or Musical Theatre Local (MtL).
Students can mix and match to explore acting, design, music, and movement in a fun, supportive creative community.
Please indicate your chosen two classes at checkout.
This full creative bundle includes all three Homeschool programs — PAL, VAL, and MtL — for a complete semester of theatre, design, dance, and storytelling.
Learners build confidence, imagination, and expressive skills across every art form while saving on tuition.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!