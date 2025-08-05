Homeschooling by Grace's Spring Registration

7-12 Block A- Seussical Jr
$10

Lead Teacher: Jen O'Brien

7+ Block B- Seussical Jr
$10

Lead Teacher: Jen O'Brien

13+ Block A Survivor
$12

Lead Teacher: Stephanie Pilon
Each week we will work as a team to conquer and survive disaster- with hands on practice in first aid, navigation, emergency preparedness and response, problem solving, and other skills. We will tackle natural disasters, accidents, injuries, illnesses, and other critical situations. Immerse yourself in the adventure and choose your own path as we hunt for solutions to life threatening emergencies- will you Survive?

15+ Block A Game of Life
$10

Lead Teacher: Lisa Gunter

11-15 Block B- Logic & Debate
$10

Lead Teacher: Samantha Alexander

13+ Block B- Digital Photography
$10

Lead Teacher: Anna Kerns

11-12 Block A Escape Room
$10

Lead Teacher: Joy Brunnelson
FIRM age range of 11-12

9-10 Block A Super Simple Desserts
$10

Student Teacher: Grace Brown Mentor: Aimee Kelly

9-10 Block B Space Science
$10

Lead Teacher: Mellissa Lee

7-8 Block A Art
$10

Lead Teacher: Angela Shafer

7-8 Block B Junior Builders
$10

Lead Teacher: Christina Brown

5-6 Block A Art
$10

Lead Teacher: Megan Estrem

5-6 Block B Little Builders
free

Lead Teacher: Krista Montalvo
Show your creativity as you build creations! Each week will oﬀer a building challenge and a time at the end of class for Show & Tell. We will use a variety of different types of building materials ( Legos, magnet tiles, Lincoln logs, etc).

3-4 Block A Simple Science
$10

Co-Teachers Audra Springirth & Ashley Malott

3-4 Block B Community Helpers
$10

Lead Teacher: Rebekah Kerr

0-2 Nursery- Blocks A and B
free

