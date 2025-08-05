Homeschooling by Grace's Spring Registration

Lead Teacher: Jen O'Brien
Lead Teacher: Jen O'Brien
Lead Teacher: Stephanie Pilon
Each week we will work as a team to conquer and survive disaster- with hands on practice in first aid, navigation, emergency preparedness and response, problem solving, and other skills. We will tackle natural disasters, accidents, injuries, illnesses, and other critical situations. Immerse yourself in the adventure and choose your own path as we hunt for solutions to life threatening emergencies- will you Survive?
Lead Teacher: Lisa Gunter
Lead Teacher: Samantha Alexander
Lead Teacher: Anna Kerns
Lead Teacher: Joy Brunnelson
FIRM age range of 11-12
Student Teacher: Grace Brown Mentor: Aimee Kelly
Lead Teacher: Mellissa Lee
Lead Teacher: Angela Shafer
Lead Teacher: Christina Brown
Lead Teacher: Megan Estrem
Lead Teacher: Krista Montalvo
Show your creativity as you build creations! Each week will oﬀer a building challenge and a time at the end of class for Show & Tell. We will use a variety of different types of building materials ( Legos, magnet tiles, Lincoln logs, etc).
Co-Teachers Audra Springirth & Ashley Malott
Lead Teacher: Rebekah Kerr
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing