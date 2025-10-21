Homeschoolingthehood.org 5th Annual STREAMTACULAR

Hosted by
If you have attended any IN PERSON EVENT with us in the past
You are considered a member.
If not, please purchase a GENERAL ADMISSION ticket for your child.
If you are a member and need ticket support please contact us at 347.280.7291 for accommodations.
This ticket grants full access to all available workshops, experiments and activations for the duration of the event.
This ticket also includes:
Take-Home Lab Coat
Safety Goggles
Scientific Lapel Pins
(while supplies last)
Certificate of Participation
Every child UNDER 5 needs AN RSVP for free entry.
Every child 5+ needs A TICKET.
Parents do not need a ticket.
Este boleto otorga acceso completo a todos los talleres disponibles, experimentos y activaciones durante la duración del evento.
Este boleto también incluye:
Un abrigo de laboratorio para llevar a casa
Gafas de seguridad
Alfileres de solapa científicos
Ninos 5+ anos nessecitan boleto
Parientes no nessecitan boleto
If you have not attended any in person event with us in the past, please purchase THIS TICKET for your child. If you are a not a member and need ticket support please contact us at 347.280.7291 for accommodations.
If you can not personally attend or if you have no children of your own but would like to give a local child the opportunity to attend, please purchase this ticket. Winners will be chosen at random via social media.
This ticket is for those who are bringing children who are FIVE YEARS OLD or younger
Please ONLY choose this option if you have a child of age or if you have been accommodated to attend.
There will be a check in process where the child must be present.
Children FIVE and younger WILL NOT GET A LAB COAT or GOGGLES since they are too young to participate in the hands on experiments however there will be a myriad of STREAM toys, activities and resources to keep their interest while older siblings participate.
Please consider making a donation, we greatly appreciate your support!
