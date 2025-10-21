Homeschoolingthehood.org 5th Annual STREAMTACULAR

If you have attended any IN PERSON EVENT with us in the past

You are considered a member.





If not, please purchase a GENERAL ADMISSION ticket for your child.





If you are a member and need ticket support please contact us at 347.280.7291 for accommodations.



This ticket grants full access to all available workshops, experiments and activations for the duration of the event.



This ticket also includes:

Take-Home Lab Coat

Safety Goggles

Scientific Lapel Pins

(while supplies last)

Certificate of Participation



Every child UNDER 5 needs AN RSVP for free entry.





Every child 5+ needs A TICKET.



Parents do not need a ticket.



-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Este boleto otorga acceso completo a todos los talleres disponibles, experimentos y activaciones durante la duración del evento.



Este boleto también incluye:

Un abrigo de laboratorio para llevar a casa

Gafas de seguridad

Alfileres de solapa científicos



Ninos 5+ anos nessecitan boleto

Parientes no nessecitan boleto