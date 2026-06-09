Homesport Maine Inc's Annual Sponsorship Campaign

About the memberships
Renews yearly on: July 31
Sponsorship benefit - website logo
Renews yearly on: July 31
Sponsorship benefits - season sponsorship banner and website logo
Renews yearly on: July 31
Sponsorship benefit - small logo on shirts, banner, and website
Renews yearly on: July 31
Sponsorship benefits - medium logo on shirts, banner, and website logo
Renews yearly on: July 31
Sponsorship benefits - large print on shirts, banner, website logo, and promotion of your business on our Facebook page (which currently has over 700 members)
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!