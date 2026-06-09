Homesport Maine Inc

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Homesport Maine Inc

About the memberships

Homesport Maine Inc's Annual Sponsorship Campaign

Bronze Sponsor
$150

Renews yearly on: July 31

Sponsorship benefit - website logo

Silver Level Sponsor
$250

Renews yearly on: July 31

Sponsorship benefits - season sponsorship banner and website logo

Gold Level Sponsorship
$500

Renews yearly on: July 31

Sponsorship benefit - small logo on shirts, banner, and website

Platinum Level Sponsor
$1,000

Renews yearly on: July 31

Sponsorship benefits - medium logo on shirts, banner, and website logo

Diamond Level Sponsor
$2,500

Renews yearly on: July 31

Sponsorship benefits - large print on shirts, banner, website logo, and promotion of your business on our Facebook page (which currently has over 700 members)

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