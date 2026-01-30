Homestead Village Partnership Sponsors

Offered by
About the memberships
No expiration
8 tickets for 40th Anniversary Gala
8 tickets for the Golf Classic- includes golf, carts, and meals
Included on 8 Social media posts on Facebook and LinkedIn
Logo on all promotional event material and unique signs at both events
Full-page ads in both programs and website recognition with link
No expiration
8 tickets to 40th Anniversary Gala
4 Tickets for Golf Classic includes golf, carts, and meals
Included on 4 Social media posts on Facebook and LinkedIn
Logo on all promotional event material and unique signs at both events
Full-page ads in both programs and website recognition with link
No expiration
8 Tickets to the 40th Anniversary Gala
4 tickets for the Golf Classic- includes golf, cart, meals
Included on 2 Social media posts on Facebook and LinkedIn
Logo on all promotional event materials and signs for both events
½ page ad inside both event programs
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!