Homestead Village Inc

Offered by

Homestead Village Inc

About the memberships

Homestead Village Partnership Sponsors

Pinnacle Partnership
$15,000

No expiration

8 tickets for 40th Anniversary Gala

8 tickets for the Golf Classic- includes golf, carts, and meals

Included on 8 Social media posts on Facebook and LinkedIn

Logo on all promotional event material and unique signs at both events

Full-page ads in both programs and website recognition with link

Principal Partnership
$12,000

No expiration

8 tickets to 40th Anniversary Gala

4 Tickets for Golf Classic includes golf, carts, and meals

Included on 4 Social media posts on Facebook and LinkedIn

Logo on all promotional event material and unique signs at both events

Full-page ads in both programs and website recognition with link

Presenting Partner
$10,000

No expiration

8 Tickets to the 40th Anniversary Gala

4 tickets for the Golf Classic- includes golf, cart, meals

Included on 2 Social media posts on Facebook and LinkedIn

Logo on all promotional event materials and signs for both events

½ page ad inside both event programs

Add a donation for Homestead Village Inc

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