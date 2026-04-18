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About this event

Day Time Herbalism Class (All Ages, Under 8 Must Be Accompanied By An Adult)

2144 Tyn Rhos Rd

Centerville, OH 45685, USA

4-Week Series Package
$100

Includes 4 sessions of different herbalism courses, $25 per course, $100 paid in full before session start. Choose "Thur, July 2nd at 1:30pm to Thur, July 30th at 1:30pm" to register for the package.


All classes included:

July 2: Culinary Herbs Cooking & Medicine 

July 9: Salves 

July 23: Teas 

July 28: ​Tinctures 

Individual Session
$25

Includes one herbalism class on chosen date, $25 per course. Choose the specific date above.


July 2: Culinary Herbs Cooking & Medicine 

July 9: Salves 

July 23: Teas 

July 28: ​Tinctures 


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