Day Time Herbalism Class (All Ages, Under 8 Must Be Accompanied By An Adult)

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About this event
Includes 4 sessions of different herbalism courses, $25 per course, $100 paid in full before session start. Choose "Thur, July 2nd at 1:30pm to Thur, July 30th at 1:30pm" to register for the package.
All classes included:
July 2: Culinary Herbs Cooking & Medicine
July 9: Salves
July 23: Teas
July 28: Tinctures
Includes one herbalism class on chosen date, $25 per course. Choose the specific date above.
July 2: Culinary Herbs Cooking & Medicine
July 9: Salves
July 23: Teas
July 28: Tinctures
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