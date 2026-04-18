Day Time Herbalism Class (All Ages, Under 8 Must Be Accompanied By An Adult)

Includes 4 sessions of different herbalism courses, $25 per course, $100 paid in full before session start. Choose "Thur, July 2nd at 1:30pm to Thur, July 30th at 1:30pm" to register for the package.





All classes included:

July 2: Culinary Herbs Cooking & Medicine

July 9: Salves

July 23: Teas

July 28: ​Tinctures