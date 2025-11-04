THE DEMAREST NATURE CENTER ASSOCIATION

Hometown Heroes Lawn Sign Fundraiser

19 Vervalen St

Closter, NJ 07624, USA

Personal Hometown Heros
$50

Do you have a parent or grandparent you would like to honor? Is there someone you would like recognize that has had a meaningful impact on your life? A Police Officer? A Teacher? A neighbor?

Click this option to recognize your own personal Hometown Hero.

PLEASE NOTE: If you would like to include a picture, please email your 6"x8" picture (at 300DPI) to: [email protected]

Please include the following in the subject heading of your email:

HOMETOWN HERO: (YOUR NAME)

Thank you!

Business Sponsorship for Veterans
$50

If you're a local hometown business that would like to sponsor a lawn sign honoring a veteran and a wreath for a deceased veteran buried at Tappan Reformed Church Cemetery, please select the number of signs you would like to be a patron for.

