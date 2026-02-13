Homeward Bound Veterans's "One dollar Strong"-hbvets.org

About the memberships
Renews monthly
One dollar doesn’t feel like much — it’s the kind of money most people lose in the couch cushions or spend without thinking. But when a community comes together, that single dollar becomes powerful. One person giving a dollar is a small act of kindness. A hundred people giving a dollar is momentum. A thousand people giving a dollar is real, measurable change.
Renews monthly
Five dollars is the kind of money most people spend without thinking — a quick coffee, a snack, loose change in the car. But when many people give just five dollars, it becomes fuel. It stretches further than anyone expects, helping us cover essentials, strengthen programs, and move veterans closer to stability. Five dollars may feel small, but together, those small gifts push us further than we could ever go alone.
Renews monthly
Ten dollars is still a small amount — the cost of a simple lunch, a couple of convenience-store stops, something most people spend without noticing. But when many people give ten dollars, it becomes momentum. It helps us move faster, fill gaps, and reach veterans with the support they need right when they need it. Ten dollars may not feel big, but together, those tens become the push that takes our mission further than we could ever go alone.
Renews monthly
Twenty‑five dollars is still a modest amount — the cost of a simple errand, a quick takeout meal, something most people spend without planning. But when many people give twenty‑five dollars, it becomes strategy. It lets us plan ahead, strengthen programs, and respond faster when a veteran needs support. Twenty‑five dollars may not feel huge, but together, those gifts create stability we can count on.
Renews monthly
Fifty dollars can disappear quickly in everyday life — a tank of gas, a grocery run, a few routine purchases. But when a community of people each gives fifty dollars, it becomes impact. It helps us bridge gaps, cover urgent needs, and make sure no veteran falls through the cracks. Fifty dollars might not seem life‑changing on its own, but together, it becomes the kind of support that truly changes outcomes.
Renews monthly
One hundred dollars is meaningful, but still within reach for many — the cost of a monthly bill or a weekend errand. But when many people give one hundred dollars, it becomes transformation. It allows us to expand services, strengthen housing stability, and build long‑term pathways for veterans rebuilding their lives. One hundred dollars alone can help — but together, those hundreds become the foundation for real, lasting change.
Renews monthly
Some people can give a little, some can give more — and every amount matters. A flexible gift, whatever the number, becomes part of the engine that keeps our mission moving. When people give what they can, it creates a steady, reliable flow of support that lets us respond to veterans in real time. There’s no minimum and no limit — just the power of people choosing to help in the way that works for them.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!