Hondo Downtown Business Association

Hosted by

Hondo Downtown Business Association

About this event

Hondo Jazz and Arts Festival

1100 18th St

Hondo, TX 78861, USA

General Admission
Free

Access to block party which includes artists booths and food vendors.

Concert ticket
$15

Single ticket access to the venue for live jazz performance. Ticket does not guarantee a seat.

Reserved Table for 8
$250

Priority entry to the venue for live jazz performance. Reserved table and seating for 8. 8 drink tickets.

10 x 10 Art vendor booth
$25

10 x 10 area on street level.

Food vendors
$50

Space on street level.

VIP Sponsorship
$500

Priority entry to the venue. Reserved table and seating for 8 guests. 8 drink tickets. Marketing promotion on social media.

Add a donation for Hondo Downtown Business Association

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