Hondo Jazz and Arts Festival

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About this event
Access to block party which includes artists booths and food vendors.
Single ticket access to the venue for live jazz performance. Ticket does not guarantee a seat.
Priority entry to the venue for live jazz performance. Reserved table and seating for 8. 8 drink tickets.
10 x 10 area on street level.
Space on street level.
Priority entry to the venue. Reserved table and seating for 8 guests. 8 drink tickets. Marketing promotion on social media.
$
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