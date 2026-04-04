Hosted by

Greene County 4-H Shooting Sports

About this event

Hondo's Homecoming in the Holler

330 Hardwood Rd

Marshfield, MO 65706, USA

Youth Participant Entry Fee
$35

Youth participant fee. Includes lunch and t-shirt for participant. Please email registration form to [email protected] with entry and sizing information. Registration after May 11 will not receive a t-shirt.

Lunch Ticket
$10

Lunch at event. Age 3 and under no charge. DO NOT ORDER FOR YOUTH PARTICIPANT.

Event T-Shirt
$18

T-Shirts are for all at-event purchases and possible reorder. We will need a 12 minimum quantity order to reorder. Refunds will be given June 1 if we do not meet the 12 shirt reorder minimum.

Order Deadline for Shirts: May 31, 2026

Add a donation for Greene County 4-H Shooting Sports

$

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