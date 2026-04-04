Hondo's Homecoming in the Holler

Hosted by
About this event
Youth participant fee. Includes lunch and t-shirt for participant. Please email registration form to [email protected] with entry and sizing information. Registration after May 11 will not receive a t-shirt.
Lunch at event. Age 3 and under no charge. DO NOT ORDER FOR YOUTH PARTICIPANT.
T-Shirts are for all at-event purchases and possible reorder. We will need a 12 minimum quantity order to reorder. Refunds will be given June 1 if we do not meet the 12 shirt reorder minimum.
Order Deadline for Shirts: May 31, 2026
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!