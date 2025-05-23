Honesdale Rotary Club

Honesdale Rotary Club

Honesdale Beer & Wine Fest 2025

270 Miller Drive Honesdale

PA 18431, USA

General Admission (GA)
$35

GA ticket includes entry into the Fest, a sample from each of the breweries/wineries/distilleries and a commemorative sampling glass. Free live music all day.

VIP Admission
$50

VIP ticket includes early entry (at Noon) into the Fest, access to a special tent lounge with a charcuterie sampling, a special drink sample and event tote bag. PLUS, Andre Turan singing exclusively from Noon-1pm. And of course, a sample from each of the breweries/wineries/distilleries and a commemorative sampling glass.

