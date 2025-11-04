Offered by
Honey surprised us with 11 adorable puppies, and each one needs vaccinations, food, and care to grow healthy and strong. A $1,000 gift helps provide essentials for this big, beautiful family—ensuring every pup gets the best start in life.
Give one of Honey’s 11 puppies the best start in life! Your $350 sponsorship provides a full month of care — With your support, this little pup will grow healthy, happy, and ready to find a forever home.
Help us get Honey and her puppies adoption-ready by covering their spay and neuter surgeries when the time comes. Your support ensures they can grow up healthy and find loving, forever homes. $250 per surgery
Honey & Her Littles will have an extended stay at MPAS. Help provide food, formula, playpen, bedding, daily care and more for Honey and her puppies as they grow and thrive. Your support ensures this little family stays healthy and comfortable every day. Family cost of Care ~$2500 per month
🐾 Help Protect Honey & Her Littles! 🐾
Honey and her soon-to-arrive puppies need vaccinations, preventatives, and microchips to stay healthy and safe as they grow. Your support ensures they get the medical care they need to thrive and eventually find their forever homes. $45 per pup
