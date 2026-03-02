Hosted by
About this event
🔒 Super VIP Experience – Honey Fest 2026
Join the Inner Circle of AHBPA Honey Fest
This is not just a ticket.
The Super VIP Pass is a private, all-access experience designed for a select group of individuals who want to be closer to the mission, the people behind it, and the full Honey Fest experience.
Only 100 Super VIP Passes will be released.
🎟️ What Your Super VIP Experience Includes
✔ Full access to all event areas across both days (April 25–26, 2026)
✔ Exclusive backstage-style access — experience Honey Fest alongside performers and organizers
✔ VIP lounge access and private networking spaces
✔ Priority seating and premium access throughout the event
✔ Complimentary food and beverages (VIP access — details to be announced)
✔ Exclusive meet and greet with Josh Owens
✔ Live entertainment featuring band performances with close-up VIP access
✔ Early access to silent auction opportunities (starting April 20, 2026)
✔ Official Honey Fest Super VIP swag bag
✔ Recognition as one of our Super VIP supporters during the event
💰 Experience Value
Experience Value: $2,500+
Your Contribution: $1,000
This is more than access — it’s a premium, insider-level experience.
❤️ Your Impact
Your Super VIP Pass directly supports the mission of AHBPA, helping strengthen our community, support agriculture, and create meaningful opportunities through Honey Fest.
By joining this group, you’re not just attending — you’re making an impact.
⏳ Limited to 100 Passes
We are intentionally limiting this experience to maintain a high-quality, meaningful environment.
Spots are already being secured.
Once all 100 passes are claimed, access will be closed.
📍 Event Details
Honey Fest 2026
April 25–26, 2026
20934 I69 US-77 Frontage Rd
Combes, TX 78535, USA
10AM-10PM
Silent Auction begins April 20, 2026 (online access included)
👉 Secure Your Super VIP Access
This is your opportunity to be part of a select group of individuals who are not just attending — but experiencing Honey Fest at the highest level.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!