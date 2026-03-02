🔒 Super VIP Experience – Honey Fest 2026

Join the Inner Circle of AHBPA Honey Fest

This is not just a ticket.

The Super VIP Pass is a private, all-access experience designed for a select group of individuals who want to be closer to the mission, the people behind it, and the full Honey Fest experience.

Only 100 Super VIP Passes will be released.









🎟️ What Your Super VIP Experience Includes

✔ Full access to all event areas across both days (April 25–26, 2026)

✔ Exclusive backstage-style access — experience Honey Fest alongside performers and organizers

✔ VIP lounge access and private networking spaces

✔ Priority seating and premium access throughout the event

✔ Complimentary food and beverages (VIP access — details to be announced)

✔ Exclusive meet and greet with Josh Owens

✔ Live entertainment featuring band performances with close-up VIP access

✔ Early access to silent auction opportunities (starting April 20, 2026)

✔ Official Honey Fest Super VIP swag bag

✔ Recognition as one of our Super VIP supporters during the event









💰 Experience Value

Experience Value: $2,500+

Your Contribution: $1,000

This is more than access — it’s a premium, insider-level experience.









❤️ Your Impact

Your Super VIP Pass directly supports the mission of AHBPA, helping strengthen our community, support agriculture, and create meaningful opportunities through Honey Fest.

By joining this group, you’re not just attending — you’re making an impact.









⏳ Limited to 100 Passes

We are intentionally limiting this experience to maintain a high-quality, meaningful environment.

Spots are already being secured.

Once all 100 passes are claimed, access will be closed.









📍 Event Details

Honey Fest 2026

April 25–26, 2026

20934 I69 US-77 Frontage Rd

Combes, TX 78535, USA

10AM-10PM

Silent Auction begins April 20, 2026 (online access included)









👉 Secure Your Super VIP Access

This is your opportunity to be part of a select group of individuals who are not just attending — but experiencing Honey Fest at the highest level.



