Honeybee Hollow Childrens Center's Annual Raffle 2025

Hosted by
About this raffle
Your name will be entered to win the Professional Family Photos by a published Boston Photographer only 80 Tickets will be sold to increase your chances! This is valued at $400
Your name will be entered to win a $100 Target Gift Card. Only 80 Tickets will be sold to increase your chances! This is valued at $100
This Sam Adams Patio Umbrella will be a great addition to your favorite Patio Parties. Worth $150.
Your name will be entered to win the Food Dehydrator only 100 Tickets will be sold to increase your chances! This is valued at $200
Looking to take your outdoor fun to the next level? Imagine hosting your next barbecue, family gathering, or tailgate with your very own set of customized corn hole boards!
An assortment of Swanzey Restaurant Gift Cards in a Fall Themed Basket. Papagallos, Mama McDonough's, and Frogg Brewing. Worth 75$
2 chances to win!
Your name will be entered once in each raffle bucket for the Smaller Prize options. This includes the Blue Q Basket, Sam Adams Basket, Sam Adams Music Cup, Monadnock Co-op Basket, and the Wine down Basket
WIN A SAM ADAMS RED SOX YETI MUSIC MUG!
SHOW OFF YOUR TEAM PRIDE WHILE KEEPING YOUR DRINKS PERFECTLY HOT OR COLD.
THIS $80 DURABLE YETI DOUBLES AS A BLUETOOTH MUSIC CUP, LETTING YOU ENJOY YOUR FAVORITE TUNES WHILE SIPPING IN STYLE. THE ULTIMATE FAN’S MUG—FUNCTION, FUN, AND RED SOX PRIDE ALL IN ONE!
Blue Q Basket Delight!
This basket is packed with style and fun for the whole family—featuring a cozy winter hat, oven mitt and apron set, reusable bags in small, medium, and large, plus a variety of quirky, comfortable socks for everyone. A perfect mix of fashion, function, and a little humor—straight from Blue Q!
Enjoy one bottle of quality wine beautifully nestled in a lovely picnic basket–style carrier. Perfect for a special evening, a thoughtful gift, or a leisurely afternoon outdoors, this charming set combines timeless taste with rustic style. A little luxury, ready to be shared.
An assortment of quality goods from The Monadnock Food Co-op. Wine, Crackers, Chocolate, and gift card to purchase cheese!
SAM ADAMS FAN BASKET!
THIS BASKET IS A MUST-HAVE FOR ANY SAM ADAMS OR RED SOX FAN—FEATURING A CLASSIC SAM ADAMS HAT, A LAID-BACK SUN CRUISER HAT, A FUN AND QUIRKY SAM ADAMS PUPPET, AND A SPECIAL RED SOX EDITION SAM ADAMS BEER OPENER. A PERFECT MIX OF STYLE, SPIRIT, AND TEAM PRIDE—STRAIGHT FROM SAM ADAMS!
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!