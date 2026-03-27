Honeybee Strategies

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Honeybee Strategies

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Honeybee Strategies' Silent Auction

Hotel Monteleone – 2 Night Stay item
Hotel Monteleone – 2 Night Stay
$175

Starting bid

Experience timeless elegance in the heart of the French Quarter.

Includes:
• Two-night stay for two guests
• Prime location near dining, music, and attractions

Estimated Value: $600
*Subject to availability. Blackout dates may apply.*

The Chloe – Boutique Hotel Stay item
The Chloe – Boutique Hotel Stay
$150

Starting bid

Unwind in a restored 19th-century Uptown mansion on St. Charles Avenue.

Includes:
• One-night stay for two guests
• Boutique luxury experience

Estimated Value: $600
*Advance reservation required. Subject to availability.*

Signed Alonte Taylor Jersey item
Signed Alonte Taylor Jersey
$60

Starting bid

Own a piece of Saints history with this autographed jersey.

Includes:
• Signed Alonte Taylor jersey
• Certificate of authenticity

Estimated Value: $250

Abita Brewery VIP Tour for Six - Covington item
Abita Brewery VIP Tour for Six - Covington
$50

Starting bid

Go behind the scenes at Louisiana’s iconic Covington Abita Brewery.

Includes:
• VIP brewery tour for six
• Craft beer tastings

Estimated Value: $200
*Must be 21+. Reservation required.*

Creole Queen Jazz Dinner Cruise for Two item
Creole Queen Jazz Dinner Cruise for Two
$50

Starting bid

Enjoy an evening on the Mississippi River with live jazz and dining.

Includes:
• 2.5-hour cruise for two
• Live jazz entertainment
• Creole buffet dinner

Estimated Value: $214
*Advance booking required.*

Pelican Pointe Car Wash Package item
Pelican Pointe Car Wash Package
$75

Starting bid

Keep your vehicle looking its best with this premium package.

Includes:
• 10 Platinum car washes
• Gift bucket
• Valid at 15+ locations

Estimated Value: $300

3-Day Hop-On Hop-Off City Tour for Four item
3-Day Hop-On Hop-Off City Tour for Four
$60

Starting bid

Explore New Orleans at your own pace.

Includes:
• 3-day unlimited hop-on, hop-off bus pass
• Live guided commentary
• French Quarter walking tour
• Garden District walking tour

Estimated Value: $268
*Valid for 3 consecutive days.*

Louisiana Strong Print by Casey Langteau Johnson item
Louisiana Strong Print by Casey Langteau Johnson
$75

Starting bid

Vibrant 16” x 16” pelican canvas print by New Orleans artist Casey Langteau Johnson, featuring rich texture and signature palette knife style. Estimated value: $330.

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