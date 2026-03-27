Honeybee Strategies' Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Experience timeless elegance in the heart of the French Quarter.
Includes:
• Two-night stay for two guests
• Prime location near dining, music, and attractions
Estimated Value: $600
*Subject to availability. Blackout dates may apply.*
Starting bid
Unwind in a restored 19th-century Uptown mansion on St. Charles Avenue.
Includes:
• One-night stay for two guests
• Boutique luxury experience
Estimated Value: $600
*Advance reservation required. Subject to availability.*
Starting bid
Own a piece of Saints history with this autographed jersey.
Includes:
• Signed Alonte Taylor jersey
• Certificate of authenticity
Estimated Value: $250
Starting bid
Go behind the scenes at Louisiana’s iconic Covington Abita Brewery.
Includes:
• VIP brewery tour for six
• Craft beer tastings
Estimated Value: $200
*Must be 21+. Reservation required.*
Starting bid
Enjoy an evening on the Mississippi River with live jazz and dining.
Includes:
• 2.5-hour cruise for two
• Live jazz entertainment
• Creole buffet dinner
Estimated Value: $214
*Advance booking required.*
Starting bid
Keep your vehicle looking its best with this premium package.
Includes:
• 10 Platinum car washes
• Gift bucket
• Valid at 15+ locations
Estimated Value: $300
Starting bid
Explore New Orleans at your own pace.
Includes:
• 3-day unlimited hop-on, hop-off bus pass
• Live guided commentary
• French Quarter walking tour
• Garden District walking tour
Estimated Value: $268
*Valid for 3 consecutive days.*
Starting bid
Vibrant 16” x 16” pelican canvas print by New Orleans artist Casey Langteau Johnson, featuring rich texture and signature palette knife style. Estimated value: $330.
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