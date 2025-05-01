Honeybee Strategies's Buzz & Brew Silent Auction

Indulge in an unforgettable evening for two at the renowned Criollo! Savor a gourmet experience featuring two delectable appetizers, two mouthwatering entrées, and two decadent desserts—all thoughtfully crafted to delight your palate. Tax and gratuity are included, so you can relax and enjoy every bite. (Alcohol not included.)
✨ Reservations required.
Value $250
Abita Brewery VIP Tour
$50
Starting bid
Raise a glass to an exclusive experience—VIP Brewery Tour for Six! Go behind the scenes with your crew on a private, insider’s journey through the brewery, where craft meets passion. Enjoy an unforgettable experience of hops, history, and handcrafted brews.
✨ Reservations required.
Value $200
Creole Queen Dinner Jazz Cruise for Two
$50
Starting bid
Step aboard the Creole Queen for a magical Dinner Jazz Cruise for Two! Glide along the Mississippi River under the stars as smooth jazz sets the mood and New Orleans cuisine delights your senses. It’s an evening of romance, rhythm, and riverfront views you won’t forget.
✨ Reservations required.
Value $200
Pelican Point Gift Basket with Ten Platinum Car Washes
$50
Starting bid
The Ultimate Car Care Gift Basket! Treat your ride—and yourself—to luxury with 10 Platinum Car Washes, premium car wash accessories, and exclusive Pelican Point swag.
It’s the perfect bundle of shine, style, and serious curb appeal. Give the gift of a spotless shine—because every car deserves the VIP treatment!
Value $250
Hop-On Hop-Off NOLA Sightseeing Experience
$50
Starting bid
Explore the City Like Never Before – 3-Day Hop-On Hop-Off Adventure for Four! Grab your crew and discover the sights, sounds, and hidden gems of the city at your own pace with passes for four passengers. Hop on, hop off, and let the journey unfold—landmarks, local eats, and unforgettable views await around every corner! Three days. Unlimited stops. One incredible experience.
✨ Reservations required.
Value $268
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!