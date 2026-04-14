Haven Christian Academy

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Haven Christian Academy

About this event

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HoneyFire Lunch - Field Day - May 6

Pork Sandwich
$8.99

Includes pork sandwich, chips, and cookie.

Chicken Sandwich
$8.99

Includes chicken sandwich, chips, and cookie.

Brisket Sandwich
$10.99

Includes brisket sandwich, chips, and cookie.

Gluten Free Bun
$2

One gluten free bun.

Pork Salad
$8.99

Includes salad with pork.

Chicken Salad
$8.99

Includes salad with chicken.

Brisket Salad
$10.99

Includes salad with brisket.

Pulled Pork - 1 Pound
$16.99

This is for those who want to take some home for supper. One pound of pulled pork to-go.

Chopped Brisket - 1 Pound
$21.99

This is for those who want to take some home for supper. One pound of chopped brisket to-go.

Smoked Chicken - 1 Pound
$16.99

This is for those who want to take some home for supper. One pound of smoked chicken to-go.

Pork Nachos
$8.99
Chicken Nachos
$8.99
Brisket Nachos
$10.99
Parmesan Green Beans (side)
$2.99
Corn Pudding (side)
$2.99
PBNana Pudding
$2.99
Coke
$1.49

Can

Diet Coke
$1.49

Can

Sprite
$1.49

Can

Dr. Pepper
$1.49

Can

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