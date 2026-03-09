BA-HKCC General Events

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BA-HKCC General Events

About this event

Hong Kong Fair 2026 - Sponsor Sign-Up Form

39399 Cherry St

Newark, CA 94560, USA

Diamond Sponsor
$1,000

- Recognition on the Main Advertising Wall

- On-stage promotion

- Product demonstration opportunity

- Prominent social media recognition

- Booth space included

- Pull-up banners displayed throughout the event (sponsor provides banners)

Gold Sponsor
$700

- Recognition on the Main Advertising Wall

- Stage recognition

- Social media recognition

- Booth space included

Silver Sponsor
$450

- Recognition on the Main Advertising Wall

- Social media recognition

- Booth space included

Add a donation for BA-HKCC General Events

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