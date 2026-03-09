Hong Kong Fair 2026 - Sponsor Sign-Up Form

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About this event
- Recognition on the Main Advertising Wall
- On-stage promotion
- Product demonstration opportunity
- Prominent social media recognition
- Booth space included
- Pull-up banners displayed throughout the event (sponsor provides banners)
- Recognition on the Main Advertising Wall
- Stage recognition
- Social media recognition
- Booth space included
- Recognition on the Main Advertising Wall
- Social media recognition
- Booth space included
$
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