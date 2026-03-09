Hong Kong Fair 2026 - Vendor Sign-Up Form

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About this event
Sells products, including food not for immediate consumption (e.g., canned/dry packaged goods).
Booth Size: Indoor-10'x6', Outdoor-10'x10'.
Sells products, including food not for immediate consumption (e.g., canned/dry packaged goods).
Booth Size: Indoor-10'x6', Outdoor-10'x10'.
Sells products, including food not for immediate consumption (e.g., canned/dry packaged goods).
Booth Size: Indoor-15'x6'.
Sells products, including food not for immediate consumption (e.g., canned/dry packaged goods).
Booth Size: Indoor-15'x6'.
Food items are already packaged and prepared for immediate consumption.
Booth Size: Indoor-10'x6', Outdoor-10'x10'.
Food items are already packaged and prepared for immediate consumption.
Booth Size: Indoor-10'x6', Outdoor-10'x10'.
Food items are already packaged and prepared for immediate consumption.
Booth Size: Indoor-15'x6'.
Food items are already packaged and prepared for immediate consumption.
Booth Size: Indoor-15'x6'.
Food items require on-site cooking, preparation, assembly, or open plating.
Booth Size: Outdoor-10'x10'.
Food items require on-site cooking, preparation, assembly, or open plating.
Booth Size: Outdoor-10'x10'.
Food items require on-site cooking, preparation, assembly, or open plating.
Booth Size: Outdoor-20'x10'.
Food items require on-site cooking, preparation, assembly, or open plating.
Booth Size: Outdoor-20'x10'.
Non-profit status proof required, subject to Bay Area HKCC's discretion.
Booth Size: Outdoor-10'x10'.
The advertisement will be featured on an interior display wall throughout the event. You will receive an email notification with details about submitting your advertisement file.
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