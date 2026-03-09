BA-HKCC General Events

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BA-HKCC General Events

About this event

Hong Kong Fair 2026 - Vendor Sign-Up Form

39399 Cherry St

Newark, CA 94560, USA

Non-Food NEW Vendor (Single Booth)
$300

Sells products, including food not for immediate consumption (e.g., canned/dry packaged goods).
Booth Size: Indoor-10'x6', Outdoor-10'x10'.

Non-Food RETURNING Vendor (Single Booth)
$250

Sells products, including food not for immediate consumption (e.g., canned/dry packaged goods).
Booth Size: Indoor-10'x6', Outdoor-10'x10'.

Non-Food NEW Vendor (Indoor Corner Booth)
$400

Sells products, including food not for immediate consumption (e.g., canned/dry packaged goods).
Booth Size: Indoor-15'x6'.

Non-Food RETURNING Vendor (Indoor Corner Booth)
$350

Sells products, including food not for immediate consumption (e.g., canned/dry packaged goods).
Booth Size: Indoor-15'x6'.

Prepackaged Food NEW Vendor (Single Booth)
$300

Food items are already packaged and prepared for immediate consumption.
Booth Size: Indoor-10'x6', Outdoor-10'x10'.

Prepackaged Food RETURNING Vendor (Single Booth)
$250

Food items are already packaged and prepared for immediate consumption.
Booth Size: Indoor-10'x6', Outdoor-10'x10'.

Prepackaged Food NEW Vendor (Indoor Corner Booth)
$400

Food items are already packaged and prepared for immediate consumption.
Booth Size: Indoor-15'x6'.

Prepackaged Food RETURNING Vendor (Indoor Corner Booth)
$350

Food items are already packaged and prepared for immediate consumption.
Booth Size: Indoor-15'x6'.

Cooking Food NEW Vendor (Single Booth)
$300

Food items require on-site cooking, preparation, assembly, or open plating.
Booth Size: Outdoor-10'x10'.

Cooking Food RETURNING Vendor (Single Booth)
$250

Food items require on-site cooking, preparation, assembly, or open plating.
Booth Size: Outdoor-10'x10'.

Cooking Food NEW Vendor (Double Booth)
$500

Food items require on-site cooking, preparation, assembly, or open plating.
Booth Size: Outdoor-20'x10'.

Cooking Food RETURNING Vendor (Double Booth)
$450

Food items require on-site cooking, preparation, assembly, or open plating.
Booth Size: Outdoor-20'x10'.

Non-Profit Organization (Single Booth)
Free

Non-profit status proof required, subject to Bay Area HKCC's discretion.
Booth Size: Outdoor-10'x10'.

Classified Advertisement
$50

The advertisement will be featured on an interior display wall throughout the event. You will receive an email notification with details about submitting your advertisement file.

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