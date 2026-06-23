Four circular icons representing yarn, pottery, stained glass, and a wire gauge are displayed against a dark purple background, with text announcing the "Art Educators of Iowa Conference" in Des Moines.
Art Educators Of Iowa

Hosted by

Art Educators Of Iowa

About this event

Honing Your Craft

2500 University Ave

Des Moines, IA 50311, USA

Sort by category

General Admission - Active Member
$125

This ticket is for people who are already members of AEI and do not renew their membership at conference.

Non Member
$255

Non Member price includes a complementary membership as a gift from Art Educators of Iowa. 

Pre-Conference Registration
Free

Select this ticket to RSVP for the Pre-Conference day on Thursday October 1st. Please plan to bring $ for Margaret in person for the materials fee.

Pre-Service Member
$50
Session: Slip-Slap-Slabs
$5

Create a clay rattle using just slabs. Learn about other slab projects - with Amy Maiers


Shadow Puppetry
$5

Explore various techniques for engineering shadow puppets and discuss strategies for teaching shadow puppetry to pre-k to adult students - with Wendy Miller and Buffy Quintero

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!