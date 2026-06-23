Honing Your Craft

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This ticket is for people who are already members of AEI and do not renew their membership at conference.
Non Member price includes a complementary membership as a gift from Art Educators of Iowa.
Select this ticket to RSVP for the Pre-Conference day on Thursday October 1st. Please plan to bring $ for Margaret in person for the materials fee.
Create a clay rattle using just slabs. Learn about other slab projects - with Amy Maiers
Explore various techniques for engineering shadow puppets and discuss strategies for teaching shadow puppetry to pre-k to adult students - with Wendy Miller and Buffy Quintero
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