Honolulu Blend Performance Packages

20-minute performance item
20-minute performance
$200
Performance by a Honolulu Blend ensemble or quartet.
30-minute performance item
30-minute performance
$250
Performance by the Honolulu Blend chorus or an ensemble.
45-minute performance item
45-minute performance
$350
Performance by the full chorus. May feature quartets and ensembles.
