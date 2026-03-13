Honolulu (HI) Alumni Chapter's Silent Auction

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Starting bid
This is a brand-new, never-worn Michael Jordan jersey with original tags still attached, in flawless, pristine condition. Featuring the iconic number 23 and the classic Chicago Bulls red, black, and white colors, this piece instantly stands out to any true fan or collector.
With crisp stitching, authentic NBA detailing, and zero signs of wear, this jersey is a rare find. Whether you display it or hold onto it as an investment, this is your chance to own a timeless piece of basketball history.
Starting bid
Get ready to elevate your dining experience with a $250 gift card to Earls Kitchen + Bar. This is your chance to enjoy a vibrant, upscale atmosphere where globally inspired cuisine meets expertly crafted cocktails.
From Prime-grade steaks and fresh seafood to bold, flavor-packed favorites, every dish is made with premium ingredients and designed to impress. Pair your meal with a standout wine or one of their signature cocktails, and don’t miss their legendary happy hour.
Perfect for date nights, celebrations, or a night out with friends, this experience is all about great food, great drinks, and unforgettable moments.
Starting bid
Enjoy two classic retro-print Aloha men’s shirts from Newt at the Royal, a beloved Waikīkī boutique located in the Coconut Grove at the historic Royal Hawaiian Hotel. The shop is known for authentic vintage-inspired Hawaiian shirts featuring vibrant island prints, premium fabrics, and timeless designs inspired by classic 1940s–1950s aloha wear. Perfect for beach days, sunset dinners, or celebrating the aloha lifestyle. You can exchange for different size within 7 days of purchase.
Starting bid
Company: Moku Surf & Project 33
Address: 2446 Koa Ave
Honolulu, HI 96815
United States
Website: https://www.mokuhawaii.surf
Enjoy a private 60-minute surf lesson for two with Waikīkī Beach Boy Rob Siock, a Blue Card certified surf instructor (lifeguard and first-aid certified) who has been teaching since 2010. The experience includes a detailed land demonstration, water safety guidance, and hands-on coaching in the ocean as Rob helps push you into waves and teaches proper technique to catch and stand up confidently. Good for a year. Surf time, Friday 6:30am or Sunday 1pm, call week in advance to book.
Value: $325 🌊🏄♂️
Starting bid
Valued @ $300 on the in the Hawaiian Islands. Tee up an unforgettable experience with a round of golf for two at Klipper Golf Course. Set along the stunning coastline of Marine Corps Base Hawaii, this course offers breathtaking ocean views and a truly unique island golfing experience.
This package includes one round of golf for two players plus a cart, giving you the perfect opportunity to relax, compete, and take in the beauty of one of Oʻahu’s most scenic courses.
Whether you are an avid golfer or just looking for a memorable day outdoors, this is your chance to enjoy world-class golf in an incredible setting.
Starting bid
Treat yourself or someone special to an unforgettable dining experience with a $500 gift card to Ruth's Chris Steak House. Known for its signature sizzling steaks, exceptional service, and elegant atmosphere, this is the ultimate destination for a night of indulgence.
Enjoy perfectly aged, hand-cut steaks served on 500-degree plates, along with fresh seafood, decadent sides, and an award-winning wine list. Every detail is crafted to deliver a world-class steakhouse experience.
Perfect for celebrations, date nights, or simply elevating an evening out, this is your chance to savor one of the finest dining experiences available.
Starting bid
Own a unique piece of sports history with this iconic Michael Jordan Nike Chicago White Sox replica baseball jersey. Clean, classic, and instantly recognizable, this white jersey features the timeless Chicago White Sox design capturing the exact style Jordan wore during his memorable transition to baseball.
With its crisp white fabric, authentic detailing, and unmistakable Nike quality, this jersey is a standout for both collectors and fans alike. It represents a rare chapter in
Jordan’s legendary career, blending basketball greatness with baseball history.
Whether displayed proudly or added to a growing collection, this is your chance to own a truly distinctive and conversation-worthy piece of sports memorabilia.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!