Honolulu (HI) Alumni Chapter's Silent Auction

This is a brand-new, never-worn Michael Jordan jersey with original tags still attached, in flawless, pristine condition. Featuring the iconic number 23 and the classic Chicago Bulls red, black, and white colors, this piece instantly stands out to any true fan or collector.

With crisp stitching, authentic NBA detailing, and zero signs of wear, this jersey is a rare find. Whether you display it or hold onto it as an investment, this is your chance to own a timeless piece of basketball history.