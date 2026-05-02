💛 Honor a Mom Through Your Support – Mother’s Day Raffle 💛

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About this raffle
1 raffle entry for a chance to win a FREE ticket to the Celebration of Light & Strength event (a $50 value).
🎉 Drawing held May 11th at 8:00 PM
Get 3 raffle entries for a better chance to win a FREE ticket to the Celebration of Light & Strength event (a $50 value).
🎉 Drawing held May 11th at 8:00 PM
Get 5 raffle entries for a better chance to win a FREE ticket to the Celebration of Light & Strength event (a $50 value).
🎉 Drawing held May 11th at 8:00 PM
$
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