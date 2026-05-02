Braxton's Blessings Inc.

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Braxton's Blessings Inc.

About this raffle

💛 Honor a Mom Through Your Support – Mother’s Day Raffle 💛

🎟️ 1 Entry – Honor a Mom Raffle
$5

1 raffle entry for a chance to win a FREE ticket to the Celebration of Light & Strength event (a $50 value).


🎉 Drawing held May 11th at 8:00 PM

✨ 3 Entries – Better Chance Bundle
$12
This includes 3 tickets

Get 3 raffle entries for a better chance to win a FREE ticket to the Celebration of Light & Strength event (a $50 value).


🎉 Drawing held May 11th at 8:00 PM

💐 5 Entries – Better Luck Bundle
$20
This includes 5 tickets

Get 5 raffle entries for a better chance to win a FREE ticket to the Celebration of Light & Strength event (a $50 value).


🎉 Drawing held May 11th at 8:00 PM

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