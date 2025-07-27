Honor Elementary School PTA Membership

Offered by
About the memberships
Valid until February 21, 2027
Welcome to a new year of community, connection, and making a difference!
Your $11.00 membership includes:
• $3.25 to support National PTA advocacy and programs
• $2.75 for Texas PTA leadership and resources
• $5.00 that stays right here at Honor Elementary to support events, staff appreciation, student initiatives, and more!
By joining, you’re helping us create a school where every Bobcat thrives. Whether you’re volunteering, showing up at events, or simply cheering us on — your membership matters. 💛
Let’s make it a great year, together.
Thank you for being part of our Honor PTA family!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!