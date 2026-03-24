Honor Flight Boise, Inc.

Offered by

Honor Flight Boise, Inc.

About this shop

Honor Flight Boise's Shop

Honor Flight Boise T Unisex SMALL item
Honor Flight Boise T Unisex SMALL item
Honor Flight Boise T Unisex SMALL
$21.20

Three yarns form the perfect easygoing look.

  • 4.5-ounce, 50/25/25 poly/combed ring spun combed cotton/rayon, 32 singles
  • Tear-away label
  • 1X1 rib knit neck
  • shoulder to shoulder taping

Sales tax included


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Honor Flight Boise T Unisex MEDIUM item
Honor Flight Boise T Unisex MEDIUM item
Honor Flight Boise T Unisex MEDIUM
$21.20

Three yarns form the perfect easygoing look.

  • 4.5-ounce, 50/25/25 poly/combed ring spun combed cotton/rayon, 32 singles
  • Tear-away label
  • 1X1 rib knit neck
  • shoulder to shoulder taping

Sales tax included

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Honor Flight Boise T Unisex LARGE item
Honor Flight Boise T Unisex LARGE item
Honor Flight Boise T Unisex LARGE
$21.20

Three yarns form the perfect easygoing look.

  • 4.5-ounce, 50/25/25 poly/combed ring spun combed cotton/rayon, 32 singles
  • Tear-away label
  • 1X1 rib knit neck
  • shoulder to shoulder taping

Sales tax included

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Honor Flight Boise T Unisex X-LARGE item
Honor Flight Boise T Unisex X-LARGE item
Honor Flight Boise T Unisex X-LARGE
$21.20

Three yarns form the perfect easygoing look.

  • 4.5-ounce, 50/25/25 poly/combed ring spun combed cotton/rayon, 32 singles
  • Tear-away label
  • 1X1 rib knit neck
  • shoulder to shoulder taping

Sales tax included

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Honor Flight Boise T Unisex 2X-LARGE item
Honor Flight Boise T Unisex 2X-LARGE item
Honor Flight Boise T Unisex 2X-LARGE
$23.32

Three yarns form the perfect easygoing look.

  • 4.5-ounce, 50/25/25 poly/combed ring spun combed cotton/rayon, 32 singles
  • Tear-away label
  • 1X1 rib knit neck
  • shoulder to shoulder taping

Sales tax included

0
Honor Flight Boise T Unisex 3X-LARGE item
Honor Flight Boise T Unisex 3X-LARGE item
Honor Flight Boise T Unisex 3X-LARGE
$23.32

Three yarns form the perfect easygoing look.

  • 4.5-ounce, 50/25/25 poly/combed ring spun combed cotton/rayon, 32 singles
  • Tear-away label
  • 1X1 rib knit neck
  • shoulder to shoulder taping

Sales tax included

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Shipping per shirt
$4

If you would like us to ship your shirt please select this option

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Honor Flight Boise patch item
Honor Flight Boise patch
$10

Embroidered patch of Honor Flight Boise logo

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Honor Flight Boise ball cap item
Honor Flight Boise ball cap item
Honor Flight Boise ball cap item
Honor Flight Boise ball cap
$30
Patriotic Wreath item
Patriotic Wreath
$12

Patriotic Twig and Fern Wreath

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Allegiance Flag for Veteran item
Allegiance Flag for Veteran
$50

You will be providing a Veteran with a custom Honor Flight Boise flag made by Allegiance Flags. This flag will be flown over the Idaho State Capital prior to gifting. NOTE: You will not be receiving the flag.

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Add a donation for Honor Flight Boise, Inc.

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