Honor Flight Boise's Shop

About this shop
Three yarns form the perfect easygoing look.
Sales tax included
Three yarns form the perfect easygoing look.
Sales tax included
Three yarns form the perfect easygoing look.
Sales tax included
Three yarns form the perfect easygoing look.
Sales tax included
Three yarns form the perfect easygoing look.
Sales tax included
Three yarns form the perfect easygoing look.
Sales tax included
If you would like us to ship your shirt please select this option
Embroidered patch of Honor Flight Boise logo
Patriotic Twig and Fern Wreath
You will be providing a Veteran with a custom Honor Flight Boise flag made by Allegiance Flags. This flag will be flown over the Idaho State Capital prior to gifting. NOTE: You will not be receiving the flag.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!