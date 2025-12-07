Honor Foundation Christmas Donations

Offered by
A glossy ceramic ornament with the Honor Foundation logo.
Product features
- Bright, crisp full-color printing with glossy finish
- Durable one-piece 0.125" (3mm) ceramic construction
- Available in four shapes: Snowflake, Star, Heart, Circle
- One-sided print with pre-drilled hole and gold-toned string
- Each pack contains a single ornament; hole position may vary slightly
Care instructions
- Gently wipe the dirt or dust off with a clean, dry microfiber cloth
A sturdy, comfortable tee with the Honor Foundation logo.
Product features
- Medium-weight 100% cotton body (solid colors) for durable, breathable wear
- Tubular knit (no side seams) for a smooth, waste-reducing silhouette
- Twill shoulder tape and ribbed knit collar to retain shape over time
- DTG and DTF printing for crisp, detailed front emblem and back text
- Tear-away label and OEKO-TEX certified fabric for scratch-free, safe comfort
Care instructions
- Non-chlorine: bleach as needed
- Do not iron
- Do not dryclean
- Machine wash: cold (max 30C or 90F)
- Tumble dry: low heat
Warm your soul with a nice cuppa out of this black ceramic mug with the Honor Foundation logo. It’s BPA and lead-free, microwave and dishwasher-safe, and made of black durable ceramic and available in 11-ounce and 15-ounce sizes.
.: Material: 100% ceramic with a glossy finish
.: Available in two sizes: 11oz (0.33 l) and 15oz (0.44 l)
.: C-shaped easy-grip handle
.: Microwave and dishwasher safe
.: Lead and BPA-free
.: Blank product sourced from China
$
