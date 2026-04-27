Flags For Heroes 2026

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Honor 10 heroes: Includes 10 sponsored flags and sponsor name displayed on banner, event brochure, social media and on our Rotary Flags website. Hero names will be recognized in brochure, social media and on our Rotary Flags website.
Honor 8 heroes: Includes 8 sponsored flags and sponsor name displayed on banner, event brochure, social media and on our Rotary Flags website. Hero names will be recognized in brochure, social media and on our Rotary Flags website.
Honor 6 heroes: Includes 6 sponsored flags and sponsor name displayed on banner, event brochure, social media and on our Rotary Flags website. Hero names will be recognized in brochure, social media and on our Rotary Flags website.
Honor 4 heroes: Includes 4 sponsored flags and sponsor name displayed on banner, event brochure, social media and on our Rotary Flags website. Hero names will be recognized in brochure, social media and on our Rotary Flags website.
Honor 1 - 3 heroes: Includes up to 3 sponsored flags. Hero names will be recognized in brochure, social media and on our Rotary Flags website.
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