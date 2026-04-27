Wallingford Foundation Sponsored By The Rotary Club Of Wallingford

Hosted by

Wallingford Foundation Sponsored By The Rotary Club Of Wallingford

About this event

Flags For Heroes 2026

22 Masonic Ave

Wallingford, CT 06492, USA

Stars & Stripes Sponsor - 10 Flags item
Stars & Stripes Sponsor - 10 Flags
$2,500

Honor 10 heroes: Includes 10 sponsored flags and sponsor name displayed on banner, event brochure, social media and on our Rotary Flags website. Hero names will be recognized in brochure, social media and on our Rotary Flags website.

Friends of Veterans Sponsorship - 8 Flags item
Friends of Veterans Sponsorship - 8 Flags
$1,000

Honor 8 heroes: Includes 8 sponsored flags and sponsor name displayed on banner, event brochure, social media and on our Rotary Flags website. Hero names will be recognized in brochure, social media and on our Rotary Flags website.

Medal of Honor Sponsorship - 6 Flags item
Medal of Honor Sponsorship - 6 Flags
$500

Honor 6 heroes: Includes 6 sponsored flags and sponsor name displayed on banner, event brochure, social media and on our Rotary Flags website. Hero names will be recognized in brochure, social media and on our Rotary Flags website.

Betsy Ross Sponsorship - 4 Flags item
Betsy Ross Sponsorship - 4 Flags
$250

Honor 4 heroes: Includes 4 sponsored flags and sponsor name displayed on banner, event brochure, social media and on our Rotary Flags website. Hero names will be recognized in brochure, social media and on our Rotary Flags website.

Single Flag Sponsorship item
Single Flag Sponsorship
$60

Honor 1 - 3 heroes: Includes up to 3 sponsored flags. Hero names will be recognized in brochure, social media and on our Rotary Flags website.

Add a donation for Wallingford Foundation Sponsored By The Rotary Club Of Wallingford

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!