Honoree Event RSVP

Honorees,
You're invited to the 2026 VIP Reception and Private Unveiling of The Power of HER Presence: Honoring the Legacy of Black Women in Florida—a powerful celebration dedicated to Dr. Johnnetta B. Cole and more than 50 remarkable women (including YOU). All Honorees are asked to be present at 5:00 for photographs and pre-reception preparation. Your +1 guest is welcome to come with you for the reception which will begin at 6:00PM.
Location: Women's History and Culture Center, 341 N. Mills Ave., Orlando, FL 32803
A Day of Grace is a gospel celebration honoring YOU. A morning of joyful fellowship among fellow and former honorees. This uplifting gathering will showcase the power of faith and resilience, reminding us that every achievement is rooted in divine favor and steadfast perseverance. It is a time to give thanks, celebrate you (our legacies) and embrace the grace that continues to inspire and uplift our communities.
Location: Women's History and Culture Center, 431 N. Mills Ave., Orlando, Florida 32803.
The FIRST LOOK: Grand Opening (10AM-12PM) is an opportunity for guests to attend and celebrate with you. (Separate registration link will be available for your guests.)
Location: Women's History and Culture Center, 431 N. Mills Ave., Orlando, Florida 32803.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!