Honoree Event RSVP

Honorees,

You're invited to the 2026 VIP Reception and Private Unveiling of The Power of HER Presence: Honoring the Legacy of Black Women in Florida—a powerful celebration dedicated to Dr. Johnnetta B. Cole and more than 50 remarkable women (including YOU). All Honorees are asked to be present at 5:00 for photographs and pre-reception preparation. Your +1 guest is welcome to come with you for the reception which will begin at 6:00PM.



Location: Women's History and Culture Center, 341 N. Mills Ave., Orlando, FL 32803