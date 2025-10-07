Honoring 35 Years of Legacy, Love, and Leadership

Hosted by
Every contribution ensures our 35th Anniversary Journal stands as a vibrant digital
keepsake capturing the heart and heritage of our beloved chapter for generations to come.
Ad Submission Guidelines
File Format Requirements:
• Accepted file types: JPEG or PDF
• Ads must be high-resolution (300 dpi)
• All ads should be print-ready
• File size must be under 10MB
Please send your completed requests to the following email address along with your proof of payment to: [email protected]
Name or logo displayed on media and PR materials
• Quarter-page journal ad
• 1 seat
• Special gift
• Name or logo displayed on media and PR materials
• Half-page journal ad
• 2 seats
• Special gift
• Name or logo displayed on media and PR materials
• Half-page journal ad
• 3 seats
• Special gift
• Name or logo displayed on media and PR materials
• Full-page journal ad
• 5 seats
• VIP Special gift
Please email [email protected] to discuss payment options
• Name or logo displayed on media and PR materials
•Full-page journal ad and PR Materials
• 10 seats (Premier Seating)
• VIP Special gift
Please email [email protected] to discuss payment options
•Acknowledgment on social media promotions, digital program book, event signage, and verbal recognition during the event
•Full-page journal ad and PR Materials
• 12 seats (Premier Seating)
• Special gifts/keepsakes for table guests
Please email [email protected] to discuss payment options
