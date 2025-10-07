Hosted by

Fundraising - Jack and Jill of America Inc. Rockland Orange

About this event

Honoring 35 Years of Legacy, Love, and Leadership

26 Paris Ave

Rockleigh, NJ 07647, USA

General Admission
$225

All Sales are final

Ad Purchase Full Page Journal Ad (Specs: 8.5"x11")
$200

Every contribution ensures our 35th Anniversary Journal stands as a vibrant digital 

keepsake capturing the heart and heritage of our beloved chapter for generations to come. 

Ad Submission Guidelines

File Format Requirements:

• ﻿Accepted file types: JPEG or PDF 

• Ads must be high-resolution (300 dpi)

• ﻿All ads should be print-ready

• ﻿File size must be under 10MB

Please send  your  completed requests to the following email address along with your proof of payment to: [email protected]

Ad Purchase Half Page Journal Ad (Specs: 8"X5")
$100

Every contribution ensures our 35th Anniversary Journal stands as a vibrant digital 

keepsake capturing the heart and heritage of our beloved chapter for generations to come. 

Ad Submission Guidelines

File Format Requirements:

• ﻿Accepted file types: JPEG or PDF 

• Ads must be high-resolution (300 dpi)

• ﻿All ads should be print-ready

• ﻿File size must be under 10MB

Please send  your  completed requests to the following email address along with your proof of payment to: [email protected]

Ad Purchase 1/4 Page (Specs: 3.75"x5)
$50

Every contribution ensures our 35th Anniversary Journal stands as a vibrant digital 

keepsake capturing the heart and heritage of our beloved chapter for generations to come. 

Ad Submission Guidelines

File Format Requirements:

• ﻿Accepted file types: JPEG or PDF 

• Ads must be high-resolution (300 dpi)

• ﻿All ads should be print-ready

• ﻿File size must be under 10MB

Please send  your  completed requests to the following email address along with your proof of payment to: [email protected]

Legacy Sponsor
$500

Name or logo displayed on media and PR materials

• Quarter-page journal ad

• 1 seat

• Special gift



Bronze Sponsor
$1,500

• Name or logo displayed on media and PR materials

• Half-page journal ad

• 2 seats

• Special gift

Silver Sponsor
$3,000

• Name or logo displayed on media and PR materials

• Half-page journal ad

• 3 seats

• Special gift



Gold Sponsor
$5,000

• Name or logo displayed on media and PR materials

• Full-page journal ad

• 5 seats

• VIP Special gift

Please email [email protected] to discuss payment options


Platinum Sponsor
$10,000

• Name or logo displayed on media and PR materials

•Full-page journal ad and PR Materials

• 10 seats (Premier Seating)

• VIP Special gift

Please email [email protected] to discuss payment options

Champion Sponsor
$20,000

•Acknowledgment on social media promotions, digital program book, event signage, and verbal recognition during the event

•Full-page journal ad and PR Materials

• 12 seats (Premier Seating)

• Special gifts/keepsakes for table guests

Please email [email protected] to discuss payment options

Add a donation for Fundraising - Jack and Jill of America Inc. Rockland Orange

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!