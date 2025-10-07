Honoring 35 Years of Legacy, Love, and Leadership

Every contribution ensures our 35th Anniversary Journal stands as a vibrant digital

keepsake capturing the heart and heritage of our beloved chapter for generations to come.

Ad Submission Guidelines

File Format Requirements:

• ﻿Accepted file types: JPEG or PDF

• Ads must be high-resolution (300 dpi)

• ﻿All ads should be print-ready

• ﻿File size must be under 10MB

Please send your completed requests to the following email address along with your proof of payment to: [email protected]