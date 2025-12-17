Soroptimist Int. of Grand Prairie

Soroptimist Int. of Grand Prairie

Honoring Her: A Sneaker Ball

3113 S Carrier Pkwy

Grand Prairie, TX 75052, USA

General Admission
$75

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

Diamond Sponsor
$1,000

Reservation of 8 seats with signage on the table, live recognition of engraved company name on an award, premier headline signage, listed on all media, siganage on programs, event day recognition.

Sapphire Sponsor
$750

Reservation of 6 seats with signage on the table, signage on programs, listed on media, and event day recognition.

Ruby Sponsor
$500

Reservation of 4 seats with shared signage on the table, siganage on programs, listed on media, and event day recognition.

Dessert Sponsor
$500

Reservation of 2 seats with signage on programs, listed on media, and event day recognition. Recognition for provision on program as dessert sponsor.

Raffle
$20

Basket full of restaurant gift cards, value $

Wine Pull
$25

Your choice of a wine, with a value of at least $20.

Silent Auction
Pay what you can
Audible Auction
Pay what you can
Add a donation for Soroptimist Int. of Grand Prairie

$

