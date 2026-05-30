Honoring the Land: A Gathering for Justice, Regeneration, and Celebration

About this event
Regular rate of attendance. This rate helps cover the costs of creating this event.
Thank you for your extra support making this event happen! Your Contribution Rate helps us to cover event tickets and lodging for others.
note: there is also a Solidarity Rate available for guests facing financial constraints, subsidized by Honoring the Land and made possible in part by Beersheba Springs Assembly. Honoring the Land is able to subsize lodging because some attendees are paying contributing rates for their event tickets. Please contact Growing Roots directly at [email protected] to request this rate.
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