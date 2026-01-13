Honoring the Past. Flying into the Future.

Hosted by
Your individual ticket includes a three course dinner, speaker and comedian, live music, and a night you will never forget!
Your purchase includes a table of 10 for you and your guests includes a three course dinner, speaker and comedian, live music, and a night you will never forget!
1 table of 10 to invite your friends, family, and colleagues
Your name and logo on Gala program
Your name and logo on Gala event screen
Midwest HF logo and 10 year logo usage
2 tables of 10 to invite your friends, family, and colleagues (20 tickets total)
Your name and logo on Gala program
Your name and logo on Gala event screen
Midwest HF logo and 10 year logo usage
2 tables of 10 to invite your friends, family, and colleagues (20 tickets total)
Your name and logo on Gala program
Your name and logo on Gala event screen
Midwest HF logo and 10 year logo usage
Midwest HF branded thank you gift
1 spot as Guardian on our 10 year anniversary flight in the fall of 2027
2 tables of 10 to invite your friends, family, and colleagues (20 tickets total)
Your name and logo as Presenting Sponsor on Gala program
Your name and logo as Presenting Sponsor on Gala event screen
Your logo on step and repeat banner with Midwest HF logo
3 minute podium time
Midwest HF logo and 10 year logo usage
Midwest HF branded thank you gift
2 spots as Guardian on our 10 year anniversary flight in the fall of 2027
