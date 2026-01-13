Hosted by

Midwest Honor Flight

About this event

Honoring the Past. Flying into the Future.

120 E 4th Pl

Sioux Falls, SD 57104, USA

Individual
$155

Your individual ticket includes a three course dinner, speaker and comedian, live music, and a night you will never forget!

Table
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Your purchase includes a table of 10 for you and your guests includes a three course dinner, speaker and comedian, live music, and a night you will never forget!

Blue Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

1 table of 10 to invite your friends, family, and colleagues

Your name and logo on Gala program

Your name and logo on Gala event screen

Midwest HF logo and 10 year logo usage

White Sponsor
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 20 tickets

2 tables of 10 to invite your friends, family, and colleagues (20 tickets total)

Your name and logo on Gala program

Your name and logo on Gala event screen

Midwest HF logo and 10 year logo usage

Red Sponsor
$15,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 20 tickets

2 tables of 10 to invite your friends, family, and colleagues (20 tickets total)

Your name and logo on Gala program

Your name and logo on Gala event screen

Midwest HF logo and 10 year logo usage

Midwest HF branded thank you gift

1 spot as Guardian on our 10 year anniversary flight in the fall of 2027

Presenting Sponsor
$25,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 20 tickets

2 tables of 10 to invite your friends, family, and colleagues (20 tickets total)

Your name and logo as Presenting Sponsor on Gala program

Your name and logo as Presenting Sponsor on Gala event screen

Your logo on step and repeat banner with Midwest HF logo

3 minute podium time

Midwest HF logo and 10 year logo usage

Midwest HF branded thank you gift

2 spots as Guardian on our 10 year anniversary flight in the fall of 2027

Add a donation for Midwest Honor Flight

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!