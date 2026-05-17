Honoring the Trailblazer and her Family

About the memberships
Renews yearly on: June 13
Champion the preservation of women's leadership history. Includes an invitation to our exclusive Annual Heritage Dinner hosted at the house, a private VIP tour for up to four guests, early sneak peeks of the newly cataloged family artifacts, and invitations to all garden events.
Renews yearly on: June 13
Provide crucial funding for daily operating costs and archive preservation. Includes an invitation to an exclusive Private Tea in the Garden, a personal guided tour of Julia’s historic home office, and sneak peeks of the family collections.
Renews yearly on: June 13
Directly fund the historic garden restoration and the cataloging of Julia's personal archives. Includes early access to campus tour days, sneak peeks of our archival findings, and priority registration for public events.
Renews yearly on: June 13
Support the oldest standing house in Cathlamet. Includes our digital newsletter, updates on restoration milestones, and a formal invitation to our annual public community celebration.
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