HONORING YOU
Honoring You Zahav Fundraising Dinner
237 St James Pl
Philadelphia, PA 19106, USA
Love Strengthens
$180
A single Dinner ticket plus one (1) hour of Doula Services ($30/hr)
Love Encourages
$240
A single Dinner ticket plus three (3) hours of Doula Services ($30/hr)
Love Softens
$300
A single Dinner ticket plus five (5) hours of Doula Services ($30/hr)
Love Perservers
$450
A single Dinner ticket plus ten (10) hours of Doula Services ($30/hr)
