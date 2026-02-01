A Few of Our Favorite Things: Honors Choirs of SE Minnesota's Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Thai Red Curry Chicken is an ultimate comfort food. This meal serves six and comes w jasmine rice to accompany.
{This can be offered as a class experience for twice the winning bid! Class option comes with two servings for 6, one premade for our night and one made to learn.}
Either option will be arranged between winning party and Andy for this spring.
Experience and meal valued at $150.00
HC Singer: Olive Johnsrud
Starting bid
Variety of mini sandwiches, cakes, scones and fine tea served on vintage China / silverware / table linens - set up and set down at your desired location.
HC Singer: Esther Bentall
Starting bid
Round of golf for 4 at Somerby's exclusive 18-hole championship golf course in Byron, MN.
Certificate is for Tuesday through Thursday only and must be used prior to 6/12/2026. Golf cart rental is not included.
Value: $640
HC Singer: Jocelyn Moscatelli
Starting bid
Three dozen homemade, hand decorated Easter cookies in a vintage Longaberger basket, plus a selection of cookies to take home today!
100% of winning bid goes directly to scholarships for touring singers.
Basket and cookie collection valued at $250.00
HC member: Jayne Rothschild donating to scholarship fund
Starting bid
Three dozen custom-made cookies for the occasion of your choice (birthday, graduation, baby shower, holiday) plus a selection of cookies to take home today!
100% of winning bid goes directly to scholarships for touring singers.
Cookie collection valued at $200.00
HC member: Jayne Rothschild donating to scholarship fund.
Starting bid
A selection of Pasquale's amazingly fresh pasta and sauce, plus a gift card to grab a pizza with the family at Pasquale's Neighborhood Pizzeria!
$50 Gift Card plus...
5 bags of Bronze Cut Apulian Pasta (Orange Linguine, Fusilli, Pennette Rigate, Orecchiette Tricolore)
4 jars of Sauce (Marinara, Lemon Alfredo, Tomato Basil)
Plus jars of Grilled Peppers and Artichoke Bruschetta
100% of winning bid goes directly to scholarships for touring singers.
Item value: $120.00
HC Member: Jayne Rothschild donating to Scholarship fund
Starting bid
Disney Princess Lego set 43240
Maleficents Dragon Form and Aurora's Castle
Item Value: $60.00
HC Singer: Bailey Shoemaker
Starting bid
Lego City Set 60339
Double Loop Stunt Arena
Item Value: $120.00
HC Singer: Bailey Shoemaker
Starting bid
Collection of games and puzzles to entertain!
Dixit
Can’t catch Harry
2 travel UNO decks
4 X-Shot Nerf Guns
Kidi star dance
Ken Duncan panographs puzzle
Item Value: $90.00
HC Singer: Bailey Shoemaker
Starting bid
Time to relax, rest and recover. This basket is full of items to help sooth your body and mind.
Sharper Image Percussion Massage
Pure Enrichment XXL Microplush heating pad
BBW White Barn Heirloom Apple 3 wick Candle
Dionis Goat Milk Hand Cream
Large wicker basket
Item Value: $140.00
HC Singer: Jocelyn Moscatelli
Starting bid
Quick tub of sensory play toys. Perfect grab and go play with a storage basket to put it away.
Nickelodeon Slime Kit
Play-Doh Slime
Sesame Street molding dough Style Studio and 9 extra colors of molding dough
Item Value: $35.00
HC Singer: Jocelyn Moscatelli
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