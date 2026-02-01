Honors Choirs of Southeast Minnesota
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Honors Choirs of Southeast Minnesota

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Honors Choirs of Southeast Minnesota

About this event

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A Few of Our Favorite Things: Honors Choirs of SE Minnesota's Silent Auction

Pick-up location

810 3rd Ave SE, Rochester, MN 55904, USA

Thai Red Curry Chicken (w 2 options) item
Thai Red Curry Chicken (w 2 options)
$25

Starting bid

Thai Red Curry Chicken is an ultimate comfort food. This meal serves six and comes w jasmine rice to accompany.

{This can be offered as a class experience for twice the winning bid! Class option comes with two servings for 6, one premade for our night and one made to learn.}

Either option will be arranged between winning party and Andy for this spring.


Experience and meal valued at $150.00

HC Singer: Olive Johnsrud

English Afternoon Teatime Treat - up to 6 people item
English Afternoon Teatime Treat - up to 6 people
$100

Starting bid

Variety of mini sandwiches, cakes, scones and fine tea served on vintage China / silverware / table linens - set up and set down at your desired location.


HC Singer: Esther Bentall

Get your Golf on: Round of Weekday Golf for 4 item
Get your Golf on: Round of Weekday Golf for 4
$100

Starting bid

Round of golf for 4 at Somerby's exclusive 18-hole championship golf course in Byron, MN.


Certificate is for Tuesday through Thursday only and must be used prior to 6/12/2026. Golf cart rental is not included.


Value: $640

HC Singer: Jocelyn Moscatelli

Easter Cookie Basket item
Easter Cookie Basket
$50

Starting bid

Three dozen homemade, hand decorated Easter cookies in a vintage Longaberger basket, plus a selection of cookies to take home today!


100% of winning bid goes directly to scholarships for touring singers.


Basket and cookie collection valued at $250.00

HC member: Jayne Rothschild donating to scholarship fund

Custom Decorated Cookies item
Custom Decorated Cookies
$50

Starting bid

Three dozen custom-made cookies for the occasion of your choice (birthday, graduation, baby shower, holiday) plus a selection of cookies to take home today!


100% of winning bid goes directly to scholarships for touring singers.


Cookie collection valued at $200.00

HC member: Jayne Rothschild donating to scholarship fund.

Taste of Italy from PASQUALE'S item
Taste of Italy from PASQUALE'S
$50

Starting bid

A selection of Pasquale's amazingly fresh pasta and sauce, plus a gift card to grab a pizza with the family at Pasquale's Neighborhood Pizzeria!


$50 Gift Card plus... 

5 bags of Bronze Cut Apulian Pasta (Orange Linguine, Fusilli, Pennette Rigate, Orecchiette Tricolore)

4 jars of Sauce (Marinara, Lemon Alfredo, Tomato Basil)

Plus jars of Grilled Peppers and Artichoke Bruschetta


100% of winning bid goes directly to scholarships for touring singers.


Item value: $120.00

HC Member: Jayne Rothschild donating to Scholarship fund

Disney Lego Set item
Disney Lego Set
$20

Starting bid


Disney Princess Lego set 43240

Maleficents Dragon Form and Aurora's Castle


Item Value: $60.00

HC Singer: Bailey Shoemaker


Lego City Stuntz item
Lego City Stuntz
$20

Starting bid

Lego City Set 60339

Double Loop Stunt Arena


Item Value: $120.00

HC Singer: Bailey Shoemaker

Rainy Day Fun item
Rainy Day Fun
$20

Starting bid

Collection of games and puzzles to entertain!


Dixit

Can’t catch Harry

2 travel UNO decks

4 X-Shot Nerf Guns

Kidi star dance

Ken Duncan panographs puzzle


Item Value: $90.00

HC Singer: Bailey Shoemaker

Time for R and R item
Time for R and R
$40

Starting bid

Time to relax, rest and recover. This basket is full of items to help sooth your body and mind.


Sharper Image Percussion Massage

Pure Enrichment XXL Microplush heating pad

BBW White Barn Heirloom Apple 3 wick Candle

Dionis Goat Milk Hand Cream

Large wicker basket


Item Value: $140.00

HC Singer: Jocelyn Moscatelli

Play Time item
Play Time
$10

Starting bid

Quick tub of sensory play toys. Perfect grab and go play with a storage basket to put it away.


Nickelodeon Slime Kit

Play-Doh Slime

Sesame Street molding dough Style Studio and 9 extra colors of molding dough


Item Value: $35.00

HC Singer: Jocelyn Moscatelli

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!